THE BIG BOO-BOO – BERSATU’S EDUCATION MINISTER & UMNO’S HEALTH MINISTER SHOULD BE SACKED! NEARLY 5,000 FROM 83 CLUSTERS LINKED TO SCHOOLS & INSTUTITIONS – IS IT NOT TIME TO CLOSE THE PRIMARY SCHOOLS SO AS TO REDUCE CLUSTER SIZES & RISK TO THE CHILDREN THEMSELVES, FAMILIES & THE PUBLIC AT LARGE

Education sector sees 4,868 Covid-19 cases this year

Nearly 5,000 cases from 83 clusters linked to education sector this year alone, says Health Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: There have been nearly 5,000 Covid-19 cases originating from the education sector this year alone, says the Health Ministry.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pic), said from Jan 1 to April 20, the sector has seen 83 infection clusters with 4,868 confirmed cases.

“From the 83 clusters, 49 (59.04%) are still active, involving 2,617 cases.

“There are 34 clusters involving 2,521 cases that have been declared as closed, ” said Dr Adham in a statement Wednesday (April 21).

The minister also said 39 clusters (48.99%) with 1,420 cases are those involving schools and institutions under the Education Ministry, while another 19 clusters with 1,870 cases involve the Higher Education sector.

The remaining 25 clusters and 1,578 cases are those under the “other education sectors” sub-category.

With the rise in infections within the sector, Dr Adham said it was vital for all involved to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures and standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The Health Ministry welcomes the commitment of all those in the education sector to ensure that students or trainees do not miss out on their education, and to ensure their studies are conducted in safe environments.

“Therefore, the ministry is reminding all to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs at all times, ” said Dr Adham.

If the Health Ministry detects an outbreak within the education sector, Dr Adham said risk assessment will be conducted at the affected area to see if schools or institution premises need to be shut down.

“This is the ministry’s precautionary measures to prevent a spread of infections among those in the education sector, including teachers and students, ” said Dr Adham. ANN

