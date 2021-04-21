HOW CHEAP HAS SAIFUDDIN BECOME? COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY ACCUSED OF FORCING STAFF TO ‘LIKE’ SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF THEIR BOSSES – GIVE UP ON THEIR OWN PRIVACY

In social media posts that went viral recently, it was alleged that the staff had been told to engage with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts belonging to minister Saifuddin Abdullah, deputy minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin and secretary-general Mohammad Mentek.
Communications Ministry allegedly orders staff to ‘like’ minister’s social media
The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has allegedly issued an order to its civil servants to “like” the social media accounts of its minister, deputy minister and secretary-general.
Several screenshots of text messages bearing the purported order had gone viral on social media since last night.
Facebook user Nazrin Norani, who is believed to be an activist, uploaded the images on his account and questioned the ministry for issuing such an order.
“Since when does an employer have the right to force employees into liking their pages? Aren’t social media accounts the private property of the respective employees? They do not belong to the employer.
His Facebook post was shared over 250 times since it was published at about 8pm yesterday.
Nazrin had attached three screenshots of a Whatsapp message that purportedly came from the ministry, saying that they were shared with him by a friend.
According to the screenshots, the ministry’s top management had allegedly decided during a meeting to request all staff under the ministry and its agencies to follow the ministry’s main social media accounts. This included its minister Saifuddin Abdullah, deputy minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, and secretary-general Mohammad Mentek.
“Thus, heads of departments and units are requested to monitor and ensure that all their staff members have ‘liked’ or ‘followed’ the stated social media accounts…,” said the message.
The head of departments and units were also required to fill a form to prove that they had carried out the monitoring.
Malaysiakini has reached out to Saifuddin’s office for comments, and was informed by an aide that the ministry would be issuing a statement to address the issue by today.
Zahidi meanwhile could not be reached on his phone.
Unease among civil servants
Following the viral Facebook post, Malaysiakini spoke to several Communications and Multimedia Ministry staff members and found that the order was first issued about a week ago.
The civil servants confirmed that there was such an order but requested to remain anonymous as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
They said the instruction was issued to all agencies including the ministry’s media arms Bernama and RTM, and it applied to all staff including journalists attached to bureaus nationwide.
One of them said that staff members were told to list the URL for their social media accounts, so that the accounts can be checked if they have liked or followed the order.
“For me, I have no problem doing it, because it does not cost me anything. But, the issue is with privacy.
“Personal social media accounts are supposed to be, well, personal. Thus, many are unhappy with the order,” said a second employee.
Another source, who is attached to an office outside the Klang Valley, told Malaysiakini that the order was conveyed to them through their supervisor at the state office. MKINI
