MAHATHIR MINCES NO WORDS AS HE SEEKS AUDIENCE WITH AGONG – ‘MANY MALAYS NOW ANGRY WITH THE RULERS. THEY ARE NOW COMING FORWARD TO CRITICIZE THEIR RULERS BECAUSE THEY ARE SUFFERING DUE TO THE STATE OF EMERGENCY’

KUALA LUMPUR: A significant number of Malays in the country are now beginning to get angry at their Rulers, claims Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Speaking at a press conference outside Istana Negara today, the former prime minister said many Malays were coming forward to criticise their Rulers, as they were “suffering” due to the state of emergency.
“It is unusual for Malays (to go against their own Rulers) but such is the feeling now on the ground,” he said.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJMwcBtjXlI&feature=emb_logo
The Langkawi MP and Tamat Darurat committee chairman Khalid Samad had arrived at the palace around 3pm to hand over a memorandum requesting for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
Others present were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir, PKR’s Tian Chua and Fahmi Fadzil as well as DAP’s Hannah Yeoh, Lim Lip Eng and Teresa Kok. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Dr Mahathir: Malays’ anger against the Palace boiling up as Emergency goes on
Opposition leaders hold a banner in front of Istana Negara asking for an end to the Emergency, April 20, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR — The Malays are starting to get angry against the country’s monarch as they have suffered since the ill-advised Emergency decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this year, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested today.
The former prime minister said the current “dissent” towards members of the royal family on social media is also caused by the public’s lack of knowledge about the part Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin played advising the Agong, leading to the proclamation.
“That is why people now are not as before because they are uneasy with the current situation.
“The Malays rarely show their dissent to the King,” he told reporters after handing in a memorandum seeking the end of the Emergency proclamation at Istana Negara here.
Discontent against the royal family has simmered on social media this week, following a report claiming that the Agong and his family had received unapproved Covid-19 vaccines during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, and procured 2,000 more doses for their family and friends.
The report has been dismissed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.
However when asked about the Asia Sentinel report that made the allegation, Dr Mahathir declined to comment.
“It was an allegation. I did not hear from others so I will not comment on that,” he said.
The Langkawi MP had joined members from the Committee for Ending the Emergency Declaration around 3.15pm today to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
However the delegation which included the committee’s chairman Khalid Samad from Parti Amanah Negara, his party president Mohamad Sabu, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP’s deputy secretary-general Teresa Kok, and PKR’s vice-president Tian Chua was only allowed to meet Senior Private Secretary to His Majesty, Col (Rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.
Dr Mahathir also sarcastically said that it is hard to seek an audience with the Agong these days.
“Before, even when I was not prime minister, I came by the front door [of the Palace], but now I have to come by the back door,” he told reporters.
In January this year, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides. There is still no word as to when it will end. MALAY MAIL
Malay anger mounting over emergency, says Dr Mahathir at Istana protest
“It’s quite clear that a lot of Malays are now angry and suffering because of the emergency. Not all Malays, but quite a considerable number are angry with the Agong,” Dr Mahathir told reporters outside the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.
He was there to lend support to the Committee for the Cessation of State of Emergency, a grouping of Opposition parliamentarians, who are seeking an audience with the King to discuss an end to the emergency and restoration of Parliament sittings.
Dr Mahathir today accompanied committee chairman Khalid Samad, and also Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, in handing over the memorandum.
The emergency took effect on January 11 and is to last until August 1 at the latest. The government has said it is necessary to stem the rising number of Covid-19 infections.
Dr Mahathir’s reference to social media comes as Malaysian Twitter users are posting their feelings about the emergency and the royalty using the hashtag #DengkiKe, following an online report that members of the palace had allegedly been vaccinated out of queue under the different phases of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.
The report, by Asia Sentinel, has been denied by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba, although the palace has yet to publicly respond to it.
#DengkiKe, is still the top hashtag on Twitter in Malaysia with 79,200 tweets at press time.
The phrase, which roughly means, “Are you envious?” Was used by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on her Instagram account yesterday in response to a user who asked if chefs working at the palace had also been vaccinated.
Dr Mahathir today said the government may not be giving the King enough information on the necessity of an emergency.
“Everything (about the emergency) was put on the Agong’s shoulders (to bear) as though the orders came from his Majesty.
“That could be why the rakyat are uneasy with the situation (emergency).”
Khalid, meanwhile, said that this is the second time the committee is requested an audience with the King to discuss the emergency.
“We are confident the Agong will consider our request accordingly.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that the declaration of emergency as advised by Prime Minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) to the Agong has had detrimental effects, especially in terms of the current economy and political stability.
“Foreign investors have withdrawn their intention to invest in Malaysia and meanwhile, not only has the unemployment rate increased, the price of goods has also soared.”
Besides an end to the emergency, Khalid said Parliament must also be allowed to sit as usual.
He added that the Perikatan Nasional government, as well as Barisan Nasional, are hiding behind the emergency and disregarding the Federal Constitution.
And while the emergency was purportedly called to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Khalid said infections were actually increasing, and could result in another wave.
He also highlighted Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s bloated cabinet, with 70 ministers and deputies, as a clear waste of government funds.
“We hereby appeal to the Agong to act immediately to end the suffering of the people. We believe the Agong will receive our plea and subsequently end the Emergency,” Khalid said.
The king can call for the emergency to cease ahead of August on the advice of the Special Independent Emergency Committee 2021.
The committee comprises a mix of former top civil servants, professionals from various industries, academics and politicians.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
.