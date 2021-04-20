INDEED, WHO WOULD WANT TO PUT MONEY IN MALAYSIA THESE DAYS? SE ASIA’S NEWEST ‘DICTATORSHIP’, WHERE THE PM CAN SUSPEND PARLIAMENT AT WHIM & FANCY, IS NOW TABOO TO INVESTORS – DUE TO ‘SEVERE TRUST DEFICIT’

PETALING JAYA: The government’s focus on political survival has created a “severe trust deficit” and impacted economic recovery, says DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The former finance minister said double standards, a lack of trust and an obsession with “buying” political support were among the main causes for Putrajaya’s financial problems.

Commenting on Mustapa Mohamed’s statement that Malaysia was not the only country facing a large budget deficit due to the pandemic, Lim said the economics minister had failed to mention that other Asean countries had not suffered an international ratings downgrade.

He also questioned the country’s slow recovery from the economic recession and high youth unemployment rate, despite the various economic stimulus packages.

On the allegation that several students at a matriculation college in Perak were fined for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures, Lim pointed out that several ministers were still getting off scot free for similar offences.

He said holding ministers accountable and fining them for violating the SOPs should be used as an example of the government’s commitment to fighting the pandemic.

“Only when the government is committed to applying the SOPs impartially and without fear or favour can Malaysia succeed in stopping the current surge of Covid-19 infections,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, the health ministry said it was investigating the alleged incident of several students at the Perak Matriculation College being fined RM1,500 for going against Covid-19 regulations.

The incident is believed to have happened at the college in Gopeng yesterday, where ministry officials investigated claims of food poisoning at a cafe and fined students for not wearing masks.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

