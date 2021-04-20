ANOTHER SCHOOLS SHOCKER – 259 PUPILS IN KELANTAN TEST POSITIVE FOR THIS MONTH ALONE SO FAR- EVEN AS NEW INFECTIONS EDGE UP TO 2,341 – THE 6TH CONSECUTIVE DAY ABOVE 2K LEVEL

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded 2,341 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (April 20), bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 379,473.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said Sarawak recorded the most cases with 600 new infections.

This is followed by Selangor with 539 cases, Kelantan with 429 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 344.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases remained above the 2,000 mark. – ANN

259 Kelantan secondary school pupils test positive for Covid since April 3

Kelantan state health director Dr Zaini Hussin says some school managements were found to have failed to comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedure, causing rapid transmission especially in hostels.

A TOTAL of 259 or 56% out of the 464 individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kelantan between April 3 and 16 were secondary school pupils, according to state health director Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the rest were primary school pupils (111 persons or 24%); teachers, school staff and other individuals aged above 19 (86 persons or 19%); and children below the age of seven (eight persons or 2%). Kota Baru recorded the highest number of positive cases at 189, followed by Tumpat (113), Tanah Merah (55), Pasir (36), Machang (20), Bachok (17), Pasir Puteh (15), Kuala Krai (8), Jeli (7) and Gua Musang (4), he said today. Elaborating, Zaini said based on their study, the quick spread of the coronavirus at school, especially at the students’ hostel was caused by various factors. “It was also found that some school managements had failed to comply with the standard operating procedure, causing transmission of the disease,” he said. He added that looking at the current situation and the detection of new clusters, the department anticipated the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the state to probably reach 200 or 300 cases daily. – Bernama

