ANOTHER SCHOOLS SHOCKER – 259 PUPILS IN KELANTAN TEST POSITIVE FOR THIS MONTH ALONE SO FAR- EVEN AS NEW INFECTIONS EDGE UP TO 2,341 – THE 6TH CONSECUTIVE DAY ABOVE 2K LEVEL
Covid-19: 2,341 new cases, sixth consecutive day above 2,000 mark
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded 2,341 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (April 20), bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 379,473.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said Sarawak recorded the most cases with 600 new infections.
This is followed by Selangor with 539 cases, Kelantan with 429 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 344.
This is the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases remained above the 2,000 mark. – ANN
259 Kelantan secondary school pupils test positive for Covid since April 3
Kota Baru recorded the highest number of positive cases at 189, followed by Tumpat (113), Tanah Merah (55), Pasir (36), Machang (20), Bachok (17), Pasir Puteh (15), Kuala Krai (8), Jeli (7) and Gua Musang (4), he said today.
Elaborating, Zaini said based on their study, the quick spread of the coronavirus at school, especially at the students’ hostel was caused by various factors.
“It was also found that some school managements had failed to comply with the standard operating procedure, causing transmission of the disease,” he said.
He added that looking at the current situation and the detection of new clusters, the department anticipated the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the state to probably reach 200 or 300 cases daily. – Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
.