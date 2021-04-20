‘FAILING GOVT’ – EVEN SNEAKY AZMIN DOESN’T DARE DENY THE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ WAVE – BUT INSISTS IT’S JUST ‘A SENTIMENT’ – TO TABLE A ‘NEW INVESTMENT POLICY’ TO CABINET TOMORROW
Azmin downplays #KerajaanGagal brickbats as mere ‘sentiments’, says PM not talking politics now to focus on Covid-19, economy
“That is just a sentiment, we don’t want to base ourselves on this sentiment and we want to focus on bigger issues which is Covid-19 and economy.
“This is our focus right now, this is why PM rarely talk about politics, because he feel responsible to keep the safety of the people,” he said after a terawih prayer session attended by Muhyiddin in a mosque in his constituency Gombak.
Last Saturday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi acknowledged that #KerajaanGagal was a sign of the public’s frustrations at the Perikatan Nasional government’s handling of the economy and Covid-19 pandemic.
“The government’s weak and inconsistent planning and policies are the target of social media criticism.
“MCO (movement control order) and CMCO (conditional movement control order) SOPs are the main issues that have been slammed by the public.
“The SOP is biased, and treatment is unequal, including lax enforcement,” he said in a Facebook post.
Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who along with Azmin had defected from PKR to support Perikatan Nasional and join Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. MALAY MAIL
New investment policy to be tabled to Cabinet tomorrow, says Azmin
“The policy that will be introduced focuses on innovation, technology and digital. In fact, even during my recent working visits to South Korea and Japan, they welcomed the implementation of the new investment policy,” he said.
He was speaking to reporters after attending the tarawih prayers with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Jamek Al-Amaniah Mosque in Batu Caves near Gombak, here.
On the latest investment in the country by global technology giant Microsoft, he said this was proof that foreign investors were still confident of investing in Malaysia.
“Therefore, the country must also be prepared to provide and prioritise local manpower and talent to meet the needs of this industry,” he said.
Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that Microsoft had agreed to invest US$1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership programme with government agencies and local companies to operate Malaysia’s first regional data centre.
The investment is expected to generate US$4.6 billion (RM19 billion) in revenue, besides helping to create 19,000 jobs for locals, including 4,000 which are information technology (IT)-related.
Meanwhile, asked about the expected move by opposition MPs to send a second letter to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tomorrow, seeking his consent to accept the petition of appeal to end the emergency, Mohamed Azmin said the Opposition should use the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 for the purpose.
He said the committee, which also included opposition MPs, was the right channel to submit any emergency-related proposals to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
“They (the Opposition) should use this special committee which is not influenced by the Executive, and this committee gives direct feedback to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said. — Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
