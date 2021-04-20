‘FAILING GOVT’ – EVEN SNEAKY AZMIN DOESN’T DARE DENY THE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ WAVE – BUT INSISTS IT’S JUST ‘A SENTIMENT’ – TO TABLE A ‘NEW INVESTMENT POLICY’ TO CABINET TOMORROW

“That is just a sentiment, we don’t want to base ourselves on this sentiment and we want to focus on bigger issues which is Covid-19 and economy.

“This is our focus right now, this is why PM rarely talk about politics, because he feel responsible to keep the safety of the people,” he said after a terawih prayer session attended by Muhyiddin in a mosque in his constituency Gombak.

Recently, the hashtag #KerajaanGagal has taken over Twitter with more than 100,000 posts from users, including influential political figures.

Last Saturday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi acknowledged that #KerajaanGagal was a sign of the public’s frustrations at the Perikatan Nasional government’s handling of the economy and Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government’s weak and inconsistent planning and policies are the target of social media criticism.

“MCO (movement control order) and CMCO (conditional movement control order) SOPs are the main issues that have been slammed by the public.

“The SOP is biased, and treatment is unequal, including lax enforcement,” he said in a Facebook post.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who along with Azmin had defected from PKR to support Perikatan Nasional and join Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. MALAY MAIL

New investment policy to be tabled to Cabinet tomorrow, says Azmin