RAMADAN BAZAAR OR BIZARRE – AND AT KLIA SOME MORE – BIGGEST JOKE! WHERE & WHEN WILL THE ‘I HELP YOU, YOU HELP ME’ STOP! EYEBROW-RAISING VIDEO CLIP ENCAPSULATES ALL THAT IS WRONG WITH MALAYSIA – THE SHORT-SIGHTED POLICIES & DECADES OF MISMANAGEMENT OF A COUNTRY

This does not look right. Of course there are food outlets even at the main floor of the KLIA but they are properly designed and set up. This looks like a ‘tepi jalan’ bazaar.

Here is a video of a bazaar at the main floor of the KLIA.

That girl is cooking something on an open fire. Isnt that a fire hazard?

And this is a typical tepi jalan warong style drinks “container” that has been set up. Where are the long sticks of sugar cane and the sugar cane juicer machine? The picture would be more complete.

I am assuming that the people who are operating at this bazaar are the same people from the KLIA Food Court who are being given better opportunities, considering the poor effects of the Covid 19 on businesses everywhere. Or are they ‘orang luar’? N’theless it just does not seem right to have a ‘tepi jalan’ atmosphere right in the middle of the KLIA’s main floor. What could be next? Selling durians at the carpark? This is Third World.

This one video actually captures the entire mismanagement of the country’s economic policies since the last 50 years. This is the net result. You could write a book from just this short video alone.

