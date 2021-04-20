TALK of potential cooperation between Umno and PKR may have a positive impact on Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, especially PKR and Amanah, said an analyst.

Awang Azman said such political talk will help PH parties such as Amanah and PKR in terms of their image.

“Urban Malay voters may be more open and dynamic while the reverse could be true with rural voters,” he said.

PKR has more appeal in the cities and towns while Amanah is better known in rural areas.

“PKR has a better chance in cities and suburbs while Amanah is more suitable to stand in rural areas, especially those controlled by PAS,” he said.

“Amanah was set up to take over the role of PAS, just like how Bersatu was set up to take over Umno,” he said.

Awang Azman, however, said it may be an uphill task to convince the grassroots of both parties, who have been embroiled in political feuding for two decades.

“It is difficult to convince their respective grassroots. Umno is still of the view PKR is a liberal and secular party.

“The grassroots in PKR feel that Umno is into money politics, which runs counter to their fight for reform,” he said.

Although Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said his party will not work with PKR in the next general election and dismissed claims that both parties have discussed such cooperation, talk continues to persist about both parties linking up ahead of the 15th general election.

A purported audio conversation between both leaders after last month’s Umno general assembly discussing Zahid’s speech and the future of the party with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, has only reinforced the talk.

Both leaders denied they were the voices in the audio clip that was circulated on social media.

Zahid had said Umno will be working only with its fellow component parties under the Barisan Nasional banner in the next polls, and any potential pact with PKR will only be explored after the election.

Amanah leaders, on the other hand, have dismissed that the cooperation between the two parties will alter voter support.

Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said political support by Malays towards certain Malay parties will not be based on talk that Umno-PKR were joining forces either before or after the next general election.

“In fact, the Malay community will be more inclined towards a party that is supportive of them and are for the people’s wellbeing,” he said.

“Character, stance, service, contribution and defending the people’s wellbeing are the main indicators that tug at the heartstrings of Malays when it comes to choosing a party.”

Shazni is also of the view that voters will reject any attempts of using race and religious sentiments for political gain.

“Lies spewed in the name of creed and faith will come to light eventually, and have also failed because of PAS and Umno’s failure in the government,” Shazni said.

He said voters will see that the PAS and Umno alliance has failed to fend for the interest of Islam.

“They blew up racial and religious sentiments when they were in the opposition, but failed to protect the interest of Malays and Muslims when they were in the government.”

He added that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s failure will further open up opportunities for Amanah and PKR to attract Malay voters.

People have also yet to experience the spillover impact of the RM600 billion spent by the government in various stimulus packages, he added.

Meanwhile, Perak PKR information chief Raja Azam Shah Raja Omar Ikram said he is confident his party will not forge any new alliances ahead of the next general election.

“PKR is committed towards PH’s fight and we will work with DAP and Amanah in taking on PN in the next polls,” he said.

He is confident the cooperation will open up opportunities for PH component parties in urban areas, especially in places where they have already won.

“In my view, PKR and Amanah will have a better chance in Malay-majority urban areas like they did in GE14,” Raja Azam said.

“We believe they will win big in traditional PH seats,” he added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.