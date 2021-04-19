‘YOUR PARTY BERSATU IS FULL OF POLITICAL ANIMALS. YOU ARE THE KEEPER & OWNER OF FROGS’ – IN STARTLING ATTACK, UMNO MP BOMBS MUHYIDDIN ON THE ACHILLES HEEL IN REVENGE FOR CALLING UMNO’S ‘COURT CLUSTER’ OPPORTUNISTIC

PETALING JAYA: An Umno MP has hit back at Bersatu and those who labelled “court clusters” as opportunists by stating that “frog clusters” were the actual political animals.

“Those who jump ship are more disgusting than court clusters” as it is a move to escape court charges, Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said in response to a Bersatu supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.

Ahmad said: “Your party (Bersatu) is full of political animals. You should remember that those who you are calling as court clusters are the ones that supported your president (Muhyiddin Yassin) to be the prime minister.”

Earlier today, Faiz had said the those in the “court cluster” were protecting their own interests under the guise of struggling for Malay supremacy. He accused them of using the tactic of a cartel monopolising government tenders, which was recently busted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ahmad who resigned as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board in January, said those known as “court clusters”, referring to Umno leaders facing court charges, were the ones who had supported the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition’s 2021 Budget.

“The support has allowed your president to continue leading the country till today,” he reminded Faiz.

Failure to obtain passage of the budget in the Dewan Rakyat would have caused the PN government to fall. The budget was approved by 111 votes to 108 against, with one MP absent.

Faiz did not mention any names when referring to the “court cluster”. However, the term has been used to refer to Umno leaders such as party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak and others facing trial on criminal charges.

Describing the court cluster as opportunistic, Faiz said they had been trying to cause political instability in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Ahmad retorted saying: “It is selective prosecution against them. Have you forgotten? The original group PKR, DAP and Amanah, you were part of them (in Pakatan Harapan).”

Adding that, Bersatu is the one who should be described as the keeper and owner of the frogs, he said: ” Your party is the owner of the frogs while you remain the employee of the frogs on monthly wages.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

