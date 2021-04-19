19 SCHOOLS IN PETALING SHUT DOWN AS COVID-19 RAMPAGES ON – AND ACTIVE CLUSTERS NOW HIT AN ALARMING 340 NATIONWIDE

Covid-19: 19 Petaling schools shut down for disinfection, close contact tracing

KUALA LUMPUR,— The Petaling District Health Office has ordered 19 schools there to close down for disinfection and close contact tracing of students and teachers following several cases of Covid-19.

In a memo sighted by Malay Mail, district health officer Datuk Dr Mohamed Paid Yusof said clusters were found in these schools necessitating the closure, and any reopening will be announced two days prior.

“In order to conduct control and prevention activities the schools mentioned below have been ordered to close so we can do disinfection and close contact tracing as well.

“Failure to follow this order is an offence under Section 22(b) Act 432 and can be subject under Section 24(a) that carries a jail sentence of no more than two years or fines,” said the memo that was only dated April 20021.

Malay Mail has yet to independently verify the memo with the authorities and the schools.

The Health Ministry announced today six new clusters involving educational institutions, but none in Selangor.

Among the schools mentioned were: SAM Bestari Subang (four cases), SMK Puchong Utama 1 (four cases), SK USJ 20 (two cases), and SMK USJ 23 (two cases).

Other schools with one case each were: SMK Bukit Jelutong, SK Puchong Perdana, SK Bandar Baru Sri Damansara 2, SK Bukit Kuchai, SMK Bandar Sri Damansara 2, SK Bandar Sri Damansara 3, SJKC Yuk Chai, SMK Damansara Jaya, SK Bukit Jelutong, SMK Seksyen 7, SMK Puching, SMK Seksyen 4 Bandar Kinrara, SMK Bandar Puncak Jalil, SMK Seksyen 20, and SMK Puchong Perdana.

“The schools must conduct disinfection, ensure all positive cases are quarantined, provide a list of names and contacts to the district health office and all those deemed as close contact must attend their swab test or provide them with their quarantine papers,” Paid added.

Last week, Malay Mail reported that six students tested positive for Covid-19 at SJK (C) Puay Chai 2, a primary school in the upper-middle class neighbourhood of Bandar Utama, Selangor.

Last month, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that 41 Covid-19 clusters were linked to the gradual reopening of schools nationwide.

These included 15 in institutions of higher education, 11 in secondary schools, 10 from primary and preschools, and five more from Islamic schools.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said any decision to close schools will be made based on the joint assessment by the District Health Office, Education Ministry, and the state government. MALAY MAIL

Covid-19: 14 new clusters, six linked to education sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry identified 14 new Covid-19 clusters on Monday (April 19), with six linked to the education sector.

In his daily Covid-19 updates, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three of the clusters involving the education sector were in Kelantan, while the rest were in Sabah, Johor and Kedah.

One of them, named the Jalan Hospital cluster, involves staff and students of a school at Kampung Kubang Terap in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

“The index case of this cluster had developed symptoms and later tested positive on April 13.

“A total of 525 individuals had to be screened, and 50 positive cases have been confirmed under this cluster,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

In Johor, the Jalan Medan Aliff cluster involves an education centre located in Taman Damansara Aliff, Johor Baru.

“The cluster’s index case tested positive on April 15 after developing symptoms. Screening conducted on 67 individuals found a total of nine confirmed cases under this cluster,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Four other new clusters have been classified as community outbreaks; three are linked to workplaces while one is related to a religious event.

The Sungai Duan cluster in Mukah, Sarawak is a community outbreak, which has so far found 84 positive cases.

It is the cluster with the highest increase in the country on Monday.

“A targeted screening exercise was conducted at the Sungai Duan community since April 2. To date, 321 people have been screened and 84 tested positive,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 340 active clusters nationwide. ANN

MALAY MAIL / ANN

.