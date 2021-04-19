BOMBSHELL – IN SIGN DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN IS LOOKING FOR NEW PARTIES TO FILL THE ‘MISSING NUMBERS’ WHEN UMNO DUMPS HIM & PN – HIS STAUNCH SUPPORTER PAS NOW SAYS IT’S WILLING TO ACCEPT SPLINTER GROUP AMANAH INTO PN

We are not against Amanah joining PN, says PAS

PETALING JAYA: PAS is not against its splinter party Amanah joining Perikatan Nasional (PN), saying such a move would contribute to the unity of the ummah.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said that although the ideologies of the two parties made cooperation difficult, it was not impossible.

“I agree with my president (Abdul Hadi Awang) that PN is a platform to unite everyone. If Amanah wants to be together (with parties in PN), this can be discussed at the PN Supreme Council,” he told FMT.

Kamaruzaman was responding to a question about PAS’ readiness to work with Amanah, just as it wants Umno to work with Bersatu. Bersatu is a splinter party of Umno.

This came after Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, in explaining the political rift, likened the tension between Umno and Bersatu to the rivalry between PAS and Amanah.

The bad blood between Umno and Bersatu stems from Bersatu’s attacks against Umno in the run-up to the 14th general election and its subsequent acceptance of Umno defectors after the polls.

Umno has also accused Bersatu of pinching its members at the grassroots level.

Kamaruzaman, however, said the situation between PAS and Amanah could not be compared to that between Umno and Bersatu.

“Amanah is still with DAP and PKR (in PH), which we reject,” he said, adding that in the case of Umno and Bersatu, the two parties are in government together.

So, he said, there is no contradiction between PAS’ present rejection of Amanah and its desire for Umno and Bersatu to work together.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.