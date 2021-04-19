Pundits put focus on Tok Mat to energise Umno

PETALING JAYA: Talk of a “failing government” spreading on social media underscores the need for capable political leadership, say two analysts who urge Umno warlords to put aside their infighting and name the right person to head the party.

Analysts say the latest hashtag on social media, KerajaanGagal, shows the rakyat are looking for a capable leader to revitalise the economy and deal with the surge in Covid-19 infections, especially after the government had promised to bring down Covid-19 cases by May.

“But infections are going up again,” said National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir. “It shows the government’s strategies are not working and the right commitment and right strategies are needed to bring down cases and improve the economy,” he told FMT.

Covid-19 infections have been hovering above 2,000 recently, although the government predicted in January that the number of infections would come down to double-digit figures.

Jeniri said Umno warlords should put aside their “self serving political agendas” and name the right man to head their party. The longer they wait to reform Umno, the weaker it becomes. The infighting among different factions is debilitating, he said, especially within some Umno ministers and supreme council members involved.

The natural choice to head the party would be Umno’s number 2, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, familiarly known as Tok Mat.

Jeniri said Malays are looking for a direction in leadership. “A new face will energise the party” but a commitment from the warlords would be needed to make the change.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would “need to have a big heart to give up the seat to Tok Mat to start reforming the party”, he said. Zahid has a proven record as deputy prime minister in Najib Razak’s cabinet, but he faces trial in several court cases, and the party needs an alternative candidate.

Why Tok Mat?

Jeniri said Tok Mat will be able to carry out reforms in Umno and the country as he is accepted by all Malaysians, even the minorities.

“Whatever statements he makes on economy and politics, it resonates with the wishes of the people.” He added that people in his home state Sarawak want Tok Mat to head Umno.

“Sarawakians think highly of him. We see him as a man who can finally unite all of us and help grow the struggling economy,” he added.

Jeniri added Umno members are aware of Tok Mat’s track record as the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and he had also taken charge of Umno and stabilised the party while Zahid was on 6-month garden leave in 2018.

“He managed to lead Umno with rational statements during the 6 months,” Jeniri said.

Mohamad is now into his fourth term as the Rantau assemblyman.

The Umno deputy president’s 20-year experience in the corporate sector is seen as the main contributing factor for his successful tenure.

Among his most significant policies were limiting the tenure of state executive councillors to two terms. During his term, the state recorded economic growth of 5.2% and 6.2% in 2011 and 2012.

Before the 2018 general elections, Mohamad said he had reduced Negeri Sembilan’s debts to Putrajaya from RM2 billion to RM700 million, boosted cash reserves to RM500 million and put in place development plans for the next 30 years.

Another analyst, Kartini Aboo Talib of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said Umno may not survive unless reforms are carried out.

“Why not give Tok Mat an opportunity? He will be able to bring back that dignity, integrity that Umno needs now. “(He is) liked by people of all races in Malaysia. He has no (court) cases against him,” she told FMT.

She hoped Umno members would not delay in carrying out much-needed reforms in the party and to be ready in time for the general election.

Socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi said people will judge political parties based on their candidates.

“People want leaders who are humble and capable and able to mix around with them. Tok Mat has these qualities. Not arrogant,” he said. However, Mohamad will need to contest in a parliamentary seat if he wants to head Umno after the general election.

