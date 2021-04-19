‘FAILING GOVT’ – THIS IS HOW MALAYSIANS NOW OPENLY BRAND MUHYIDDIN REGIME – SHUNNING THE UNSCRUPULOUS TACTICS OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ TRIO NAJIB-ZAHID-ANWAR, PUNDITS LOOK TO MAT HASAN FOR MALAY LEADERSHIP – EVEN AS PRO-NAJIB ZAID NOW CALLS FOR NEW GOVT VIA SNAP GE15, PREFERABLY TO BE HELD BY JUNE THIS YEAR
PETALING JAYA: Talk of a “failing government” spreading on social media underscores the need for capable political leadership, say two analysts who urge Umno warlords to put aside their infighting and name the right person to head the party.
Analysts say the latest hashtag on social media, KerajaanGagal, shows the rakyat are looking for a capable leader to revitalise the economy and deal with the surge in Covid-19 infections, especially after the government had promised to bring down Covid-19 cases by May.
“But infections are going up again,” said National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir. “It shows the government’s strategies are not working and the right commitment and right strategies are needed to bring down cases and improve the economy,” he told FMT.
Covid-19 infections have been hovering above 2,000 recently, although the government predicted in January that the number of infections would come down to double-digit figures.
Jeniri said Umno warlords should put aside their “self serving political agendas” and name the right man to head their party. The longer they wait to reform Umno, the weaker it becomes. The infighting among different factions is debilitating, he said, especially within some Umno ministers and supreme council members involved.
The natural choice to head the party would be Umno’s number 2, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, familiarly known as Tok Mat.
Jeniri said Malays are looking for a direction in leadership. “A new face will energise the party” but a commitment from the warlords would be needed to make the change.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would “need to have a big heart to give up the seat to Tok Mat to start reforming the party”, he said. Zahid has a proven record as deputy prime minister in Najib Razak’s cabinet, but he faces trial in several court cases, and the party needs an alternative candidate.
Why Tok Mat?
Jeniri said Tok Mat will be able to carry out reforms in Umno and the country as he is accepted by all Malaysians, even the minorities.
“Whatever statements he makes on economy and politics, it resonates with the wishes of the people.” He added that people in his home state Sarawak want Tok Mat to head Umno.
“Sarawakians think highly of him. We see him as a man who can finally unite all of us and help grow the struggling economy,” he added.
Jeniri added Umno members are aware of Tok Mat’s track record as the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and he had also taken charge of Umno and stabilised the party while Zahid was on 6-month garden leave in 2018.
“He managed to lead Umno with rational statements during the 6 months,” Jeniri said.
Mohamad is now into his fourth term as the Rantau assemblyman.
The Umno deputy president’s 20-year experience in the corporate sector is seen as the main contributing factor for his successful tenure.
Among his most significant policies were limiting the tenure of state executive councillors to two terms. During his term, the state recorded economic growth of 5.2% and 6.2% in 2011 and 2012.
Before the 2018 general elections, Mohamad said he had reduced Negeri Sembilan’s debts to Putrajaya from RM2 billion to RM700 million, boosted cash reserves to RM500 million and put in place development plans for the next 30 years.
Another analyst, Kartini Aboo Talib of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said Umno may not survive unless reforms are carried out.
“Why not give Tok Mat an opportunity? He will be able to bring back that dignity, integrity that Umno needs now. “(He is) liked by people of all races in Malaysia. He has no (court) cases against him,” she told FMT.
She hoped Umno members would not delay in carrying out much-needed reforms in the party and to be ready in time for the general election.
Socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi said people will judge political parties based on their candidates.
“People want leaders who are humble and capable and able to mix around with them. Tok Mat has these qualities. Not arrogant,” he said. However, Mohamad will need to contest in a parliamentary seat if he wants to head Umno after the general election.
Time for a new govt to lead us out of this mess, says Zaid
PETALING JAYA: Former federal minister Zaid Ibrahim has called for a general election to be held, preferably by mid-year, in order for a new set of capable leaders to take over because “this government has failed in a monumental way”.
Zaid that Malaysia’s biggest issue was not the economic downturn nor Covid-19, but the weak leadership in Putrajaya.
“The most important thing is to have a set of capable leaders to lead us out of this mess. I think, and many people think, that this government has failed in a monumental way.“How do we change this? The only way is through an election.
“Only a government given the mandate by the people can do the best job. I would urge the leaders as well as our King to look at this issue again and call for elections,” said Zaid, a former law minister.
“We need a smaller Cabinet but with ministers who can deal with the myriad of issues effectively. We have so many problems to solve but, with the exception of a few, current ministers are not coping well,” he said.
He said Muhyiddin Yassin could become caretaker prime minister for a three to six month period, but preparations for an election to be held should begin now.
He acknowledged that Covid-19 cases could rise after a general election, but Malaysia’s problems were only getting worse and fresh elections were “the best way out of this mess”.
“Other countries have had higher Covid-19 cases and still had their elections. There might be a slight jump but, in the long term, it will be a government that will deal with the problems faced by the nation.
“And it doesn’t mean there won’t be any SOPs in an election. It doesn’t mean no masks or physical distancing. It just means we’re going to have a government elected by the people and, hopefully, a stronger government with a different set of people running the nation.”
When asked if it would be good to establish a unity government involving all parties to manage the Covid-19 situation before holding elections, Zaid said it was not feasible as such an administration would still have squabbling and infighting.
A unity government was easier said than done, he said.
“People out there are worried that the government is failing them. Let them decide who should govern them. Give them comfort by letting them know they are part of the solution.”
Muhyiddin has repeatedly pledged for elections to be held once the Covid-19 situation subsides and the state of emergency is over. The emergency is set to end on August 1.
It could end on an earlier date if the pandemic subsides by then, with an independent task force appointed comprising government and opposition MPs as well as health experts to advise the King on ending the emergency.