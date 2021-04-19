NAJIB GETS HIS COMEUPPANCE – FROM OF ALL PEOPLE, SHAHIDAN KASSIM! IF NO GUTS – UNLIKE KU LI WHO HAS DARED TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – THEN NAJIB SHOULD SHUT UP & HELP THE PN GOVT, OF WHICH UMNO IS PART OF, INSTEAD OF CRITICIZING IN A ‘TIN KOSONG’ WAY LIKE HIS PAL ANWAR

NAJIB Razak should assist the government in drawing investors – and not continuously criticising the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, said Shahidan Kassim.

The Arau MP said a positive outlook towards the government will boost investor confidence.

“In my opinion Putrajaya has been doing well. If people keep attacking the government over economic problems, investors will be spooked.

“I would like to ask my former boss and my friend Najib to be constructive towards the government and make efforts to attract investors.

“I am sure, as the former prime minister, he has good ties with foreign investors,” Shahidan said.

He said this reporters after a breaking-of-fast event with the 1Malaysia Housing Corporation (PR1MA) in Kuala Lumpur today.

The PR1MA chairman said no government has been able to contain the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time manage their countries’ economy well.

“If we are going to replace the government, which administration will be able to manage this (Covid-19)? Times are bad for everyone but I think the government has done its best.

“We are managing Covid-19 and the economy. The people must be cared for. If all quarters give constructive views to the government, it will boost investor confidence.”

Shahidan also suggested former prime ministers such as Najib and Dr Mahathir Mohamad help the government in attracting investments.

“Former leaders must find ways to help the government.

“The government, on the other hand, must be ready to accept whatever proposals. It must take to heart any positive views from Najib,” Shahidan said.

A constant change in governments would also not aid in the country’s economic recovery, as it would only prolong the process and inhibit economic growth.

“If you keep asking to change the government, it would not help the country’s economic recovery.

“We must show political stability. When that happens, investors will come,” he said.

Earlier today, Najib questioned why some Umno and Barisan Nasional members chose to stay in the Perikatan Nasional government although many have labelled it as a “failed government”.

The former prime minister, who has been active on social media in recent years, said the ministers and deputy ministers from Umno and BN are more eager to save their positions rather than protect the people’s interest.

“I am a bit reluctant to comment on the recent #Kerajaangagal hashtag on social media.

“Actually, I warned Umno last October that the party would bear some of the blame over PN’s failure in the country well, although Umno has no say in the government.

“But it seems Umno and BN leaders value their positions more than anything else. Why are still part of this failed government?” he asked in a Facebook post.

On Friday, PN government was greeted with #Kerajaangagal or failed government as it added yet another deputy minister to the 70-member cabinet.

By 12.45pm, the hashtag #Kerajaangagal had already garnered more than 37,000 tweets on Twitter as social media users took the opportunity to blast Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

