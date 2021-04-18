SCHOOLS THE LATEST ‘SITTING DUCKS’ AS MOE & MOH BUNGLE ON – 400 SCHOOLKIDS INFECTED IN MIRI – ANOTHER 2 IN SELANGOR TEST POSITIVE AFTER PUPILS & TEACHERS FROM 14 CLASSES PLACED UNDER QUARARNTINE – WHILE IN MALACCA, HEADMISTRESSES FROM 2 SCHOOLS ALSO INFECTED

The Miri divisional disaster management committee said 13% of its cumulative 3,253 positive cases were of school-going age.

“As medical facilities at Miri Hospital and quarantine and treatment centre are almost reaching full capacity, the committee decided that schools in Miri should be temporarily closed for face-to-face teaching for 14 days.

“They should revert to teaching and learning at home as soon as possible to curb the spread of the virus in schools.

“The situation will be reviewed after 14 days,” said minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a statement on Sunday (April 18).

He noted that the majority of schools in Miri district had over 1,000 students, while one secondary school had over 3,000 students.

In addition, Lee said the committee recommended the temporary closure of schools in the neighbouring Subis and Beluru districts, which were also categorised as red zones with high numbers of positive cases.

He said the committee’s recommendation had been conveyed to the Education Department and state disaster management committee.

“I hope the state education director will give due consideration and approve the request as Miri is a red zone and the recent rising number of cases involves students and teachers,” he added.

There were 67 new cases in Miri on Sunday (April 18), 17 in Subis and three in Beluru.

Covid-19: Primary school in Shah Alam closed until April 22 after two more pupils test positive

PETALING JAYA: SJK (C) Pin Hwa 1 in Shah Alam will be closed until April 22 after two more pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Teachers, staff and pupils from 12 classes will also undergo Covid-19 tests.

The school’s natural disasters committee said tests would be done by the district health office on Monday (April 19) and Tuesday (April 20).

“The Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department sanitised the school on April 17 and periodic sanitisation will be done by the school’s staff,” it said in a notice to parents dated Sunday (April 18).

The notice also said that the two pupils are in Year Three and Year Six, and do not have siblings in the same school.

However, the school advised anyone who shared the same transport or attended the same tuition centre to self-quarantine.

This comes after pupils and teachers from 14 classes in the school were placed under quarantine when three teachers tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

According to an Education Ministry statement on Oct 9,2020, schools with even one positive case detected must close immediately for sanitisation, even if they have yet to receive a risk analysis report from the Health Ministry.

On March 21, Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said any closure of schools, whether fully or partly, would be done on the advice of the district health office.

Covid-19: Heads of two schools in Alor Gajah test positive

MELAKA: The headmistresses of two schools in Alor Gajah are being treated at Melaka Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 five days ago.

“They have been warded,” Melaka health and anti-drug committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said on Saturday (April 17).

However, he said the schools, SJK(C) Kiow Min Rembia and SJK(C) Machap Baru, have been allowed to operate as usual, with necessary sanitation carried out.

It is believed both headmistresses had contracted the virus from family members and had not been into their respective schools after testing positive on April 12.

The two had attended a meeting with the Education Ministry at a hotel here on April 12 together with about 200 vernacular school heads in the state.

Health authorities have tested all attendees and only the two tested positive.

Meanwhile, the SRJK (C) Bukit Beruang parents and teachers association chairman Datuk Ronald Gan said he had learnt that 27 pupils and six teachers from the affected Year Three class had tested negative for Covid-19.

He said the class would resume as normal on Monday (April 19) after completing the compulsory ten-day quarantine.

Health authorities ordered the quarantine after a Year Three pupil tested positive, who contracted it from his parent.

Gan attributed the school’s strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for containing the virus effectively.

