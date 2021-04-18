MALAY POLITICS TURN TOPSY-TURVY AGAIN: PRO-NAJIB & PRO-ANWAR GANGS START TO ATTACK MAHATHIR – DR M WILL BE BERSATU OR PRO-BERSATU CANDIDATE IN GE15, WARNS ZAID – BUT IF ‘FELON’ NAJIB & ‘PARDONED’ ANWAR CAN WORK HAND IN GLOVE, WHY NOT MAHATHIR & MUHYIDDIN AGAIN?

Zaid sees Dr M as Bersatu or pro-Bersatu indie candidate in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former federal minister Zaid Ibrahim predicts that Dr Mahathir Mohamad will contest as a Bersatu or pro-Bersatu independent candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).

In a Facebook post, Zaid said Mahathir would contest in GE15 simply out of his hatred and anger towards both Najib Razak and Anwar Ibrahim, although the former prime minister is set to turn 96 this year.

The former politician said he believed Mahathir would lean towards Bersatu as he had formed the party, adding that its former chairman would “continue” his hatred for Anwar and Najib there.

He said Mahathir’s hatred for Najib had nothing to do with 1MDB, just like his hatred for Anwar had nothing to do with his sodomy cases.

He said Anwar didn’t want to make way for Mahathir to rule longer and had criticised his autocratic ways.

“Dr M’s hatred for Najib comes from Najib wanting to be an Umno president and prime minister, free from Mahathir’s instructions or directions.

“Dr M was also mad at Najib because Najib rejected his request for huge funds for Proton. Proton had caused millions in losses for the people annually after it was started by Dr M,” he said.

Describing Mahathir’s political style as “Machiavellian”, Zaid said Umno could not make much healthy progress under its former president’s leadership, adding that Bersatu’s current style was similar to the former premier’s.

“That’s why Bersatu will win big in the elections if the opposition isn’t strongly united.”

Mahathir has changed his tune repeatedly about contesting in the next polls, saying in September last year that he would not stand as a candidate in the elections if it is held after the full term in 2023.

A month later, he signalled that he may contest in the next general election, saying his supporters do not want him to retire.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.