MUHYIDDIN’S ‘STUBBORNESS’ MAKING COVID-19 WORSE! ADMIT FAILURE & CHANGE APPROACH BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE FOR MALAYSIA, THINK TANK TELLS GOVT – EVEN AS DAILY NEW CASES ENTRENCH ABOVE THE 2,000 MARK WITH KELANTAN CHALKING A SHOCK INFECTIVITY RATE OF 1.32

Admit failure and change approach to curb Covid-19, think tank tells govt

PETALING JAYA: It is time the government admits it has failed in its “one-policy-fits-all” approach to control the spread of Covid-19 and formulates a targeted approach instead, says the Center for Market Education.

The think tank said the recent daily numbers showed that Malaysia had wasted one year due to the government stubbornly insisting on ineffective measures like the movement control order.

“We urge the government to openly admit that the current containment approach, based on the one-policy-fits-all approach, has failed.

“It is time to recognise that we need a targeted strategy like the one advocated by the Great Barrington Declaration”, said its chief executive officer, Carmelo Ferlito, in a statement.

This declaration was a petition signed by health experts worldwide calling for protection to be focused on the high-risk group while the non-vulnerable get on with their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ferlito said a targeted protection approach would allow the country to save resources in generalised subsidies and to invest more where it is needed — hospital beds and research for long-term treatment.

He believed a targeted-protection approach would allow for faster achievement of immunity while, at the same time, saving lives and jobs.

He said the government should focus on mortality, adding that to get sick is not the main issue, but to survive is.

“With a survival rate of 99.63%, Malaysia is scoring well. But now we need to focus on a protection strategy for those who fall into the 0.37% mortality rate.

“A containment strategy needs to be focused on protecting categories at risk, while allowing the stronger part of the population to have a normal life, eventually get infected and develop immunity,” he said.

Ferlito warned that delay in returning to normality, including travelling, will have a major impact, especially on the poorer segments of the population, adding that lockdowns are regressive.

Further, he asked the government to release detailed data on the age and medical conditions of the people who had died of Covid-19.

“This data can help the population to individually assess their risks.”

Today, the health ministry reported 2,195 new Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 375,054. A total of 1,378 people have died from the virus.  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

2,195 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,195 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,427 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 353,822.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 375,054.

There are 19,854 active cases, with 219 patients being treated in intensive care and 90 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the eight deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,378.

There were 2,185 local infections, involving 1,837 Malaysians and 348 foreigners, as well as 10 imported cases.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases today with 508.

This was followed by Selangor with 431 cases, Johor (387), Kelantan (332), Kuala Lumpur (176), Sabah (112), Penang (84), Negeri Sembilan (42), Perak (35), Kedah (30), Terengganu (16), Melaka (15), Pahang (15), Labuan (6), Putrajaya (3) and Perlis (3).

Prison and detention centre clusters reported 18 cases today, mostly involving the Jalan Salleh (11) and Pengkalan Chepa (5) clusters.

The dead were all Malaysians, aged between 37 and 90. All of them had existing medical conditions. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Kelantan records highest Covid-19 infectivity rate at 1.32

SHAH ALAM— Kelantan today records the highest Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) or R-nought (R0) in the country, at 1.32, compared with the national rate of 1.19.Mentri Besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob said that this was following a drastic surge of Covid-19 cases, forcing the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in seven districts in the state, from Friday until April 29.

To date, he said that the results of tests on 2,627 samples for Covid-19 had yet to be obtained, and even more worryingly, the use of beds at hospitals and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) was increasing.

“A total of 23 per cent of cases detected did not involve close contact, and this indicates that the infection in the community is very high.

Ahmad said that the state government also urged Muslims in the state to hold the Solat Hajat (prayer of need) in mosques and at home, to curb the Covid-19 pandemic during the MCO.

He said that Muslims were also asked to increase the reading of the Quran, and to give alms during the period.

“Hopefully, the pandemic can be curbed by practicing taqarrub (acts which bring Muslims closer to Allah) and the blessings of Ramadan,” he said.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 225 new cases with 28 active clusters.

Earlier, the Kelantan Education Department directed all schools and educational institutions in the seven districts placed under MCO to be closed from today until April 24. — Bernama

