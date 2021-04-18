INDEED UMNO YOUTH IS DUMB AS A DOORKNOB! SO WHAT IF MAHATHIR SUPPORTS PN – WHEN UMNO ITSELF IS PART & PARCEL OF MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT – EVEN NAJIB IS NOW PUSHING FOR UMNO-BN LEADERS TO QUIT PN – BUT DOES UMNO DARE DO IT?

Malek Redzuan, an aide to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has dismissed Umno Youth as foolish for saying that the Langkawi MP’s presence at a function helmed by Rural Development Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad was proof that the ex-premier supported Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.
“Umno Youth remains foolish. Tun’s presence (at the function) was upon the invitation of the minister because he is the MP for Langkawi.
“He did not request to attend and his only intention was to meet the people of Langkawi and companies that are devoted to the people there.
“At the beginning and the end of the speech he clearly said he was against the government,” said Malek, who goes by “maliqueredzuan” on Twitter.
He was responding to an Umno Youth post that showed Mahathir giving a speech in front of a banner detailing the event on Friday.
The banner prominently displayed Abdul Latiff’s name at an appreciation function for strategic partners of the ministry.
In sharing the photo, the Umno Youth account had said, “We can see who is behind the PN government” before going on to imply that Mahathir had deceived the people.
An unimpressed Malek said that because it was the holy month of Ramadan, he would exercise restraint.
“If I was not fasting I would most definitely condemn you,” he said, before ending with the hashtag #KerajaanGagal, which is a swipe at Muhyiddin’s government.
Meanwhile, Mahathir in a Facebook post also reiterated that his presence at the event did not mean he was supporting the government.
The former premier said he was there to show his appreciation to the private sector which had provided aid to the people.
“As an MP, I attend the Rural Development Ministry event to show appreciation to the private sector for helping the people of Langkawi through a government agency.
“My presence had nothing to do with politics. This does not mean I have become a government supporter. I am still with the opposition.
“My struggle, then and now, is only to see Malays succeed and are not left behind in their own country,” Mahathir said.
He also reiterated the need to provide skills and training and not mere handouts to the poor.
