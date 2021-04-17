OF DEVILS & WHISTLEBLOWERS IN MALAYSIA’S CORRUPTION-RIDDLED POLICE FORCE – NOW EX-INSPECTOR ARRESTED FOR SPREADING RUMORS OF ‘COP CARTEL’ – EVEN AS MUDA REVIVES CALL FOR IPCMC AFTER TOP COPS THEMSELVES SHUN INTERNAL BOARD

Ex-inspector arrested for spreading rumours of cop cartel

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a former inspector who allegedly spread rumours about a “cartel” within the force.

The arrest comes in the wake of an article being circulated that contained alleged “information on the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D7 cartel group involved in abuse of power, and protecting, abetting, conspiring and accepting bribes from various organised syndicates”.

D7 is a division in the police force for the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies.

The article also provided a list of officers from the Bukit Aman D7 division who were allegedly involved with a number of organised syndicates such as the Nicky Gang and Addy Kanna Gang, among others.

Four officers from the list had lodged police reports.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said a 33-year-old former policeman was arrested at a house in Alor Setar, Kedah, on suspicion of being involved in spreading the rumours about the cartel.

Police seized a laptop, mobile phone, flash drive and SIM card for analysis.

Huzir said the former policeman was dismissed two years ago by the crime prevention board implemented by D7 to prevent gang activities around the Klang, Selangor area.

He believed the man acted out of anger towards the D7 division for being responsible for his dismissal from the force.

“The police would like to advise the public to stop making any speculation, unfounded assumptions and to stop sharing or spreading this viral issue through any social media channels,” he added.  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Muda revives call for IPCMC after top cops turn their backs on internal arbiter

The decision of two top cops to shun the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Jips) underscores the need for an independent police watchdog, said the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

In a statement today, Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin (above) said that the comments made by Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador on Jips were “shocking”.

“Both individuals clearly showed that there is a need for a check-and-balance body outside the police service mechanism,” said Zaidel.

“This body needs to be independent of the police and it must be empowered to investigate and take disciplinary action.”

The Perikatan Nasional-led government withdrew the IPCMC Bill last year – which was introduced by the preceding Pakatan Harapan government – and replaced it with the IPCC Bill.

The IPCC Bill prescribes significantly fewer powers, most notably that the IPCC will not be able to take action against errant police personnel and must refer investigation results to the Police Force Commission.

Two days ago, Hamid told the press there were several former Jips officers who “passed favours to investigators” by letting them off the hook for disciplinary complaints.

A day prior, Ayob Khan, who is leading investigations against a group of police personnel conspiring with criminals, said it involved Jips.

Ayob Khan vowed that the corrupt police personnel will be arrested and charged.

“I will not just leave this matter to the Jips (Integrity and Standards Compliance Department). I want to take action for the offence of organised crime which, for me, is the best way,” he said. – MKINI

