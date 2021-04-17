OF DEVILS & WHISTLEBLOWERS IN MALAYSIA’S CORRUPTION-RIDDLED POLICE FORCE – NOW EX-INSPECTOR ARRESTED FOR SPREADING RUMORS OF ‘COP CARTEL’ – EVEN AS MUDA REVIVES CALL FOR IPCMC AFTER TOP COPS THEMSELVES SHUN INTERNAL BOARD

Ex-inspector arrested for spreading rumours of cop cartel

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a former inspector who allegedly spread rumours about a “cartel” within the force.

The arrest comes in the wake of an article being circulated that contained alleged “information on the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D7 cartel group involved in abuse of power, and protecting, abetting, conspiring and accepting bribes from various organised syndicates”.

D7 is a division in the police force for the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies.

The article also provided a list of officers from the Bukit Aman D7 division who were allegedly involved with a number of organised syndicates such as the Nicky Gang and Addy Kanna Gang, among others.

Four officers from the list had lodged police reports.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said a 33-year-old former policeman was arrested at a house in Alor Setar, Kedah, on suspicion of being involved in spreading the rumours about the cartel.

Police seized a laptop, mobile phone, flash drive and SIM card for analysis.

Huzir said the former policeman was dismissed two years ago by the crime prevention board implemented by D7 to prevent gang activities around the Klang, Selangor area.

He believed the man acted out of anger towards the D7 division for being responsible for his dismissal from the force.

“The police would like to advise the public to stop making any speculation, unfounded assumptions and to stop sharing or spreading this viral issue through any social media channels,” he added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

