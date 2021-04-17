MALAYSIA is now facing “stagflation” due to high inflation rates, unemployment and a stagnant economy, said former prime minister Najib Razak.

In a Facebook post, he said the Malaysian economy had reached a point that is undesirable for most countries.

“We are in a state of ‘stagflation’ or persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a country’s economy,” he said.

The Pekan MP said a check on the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s app showed that the price of 1kg of ikan kembung (Indian mackerel) is now RM24, while chicken costs RM12/kg and beef is RM40/kg.

“Aren’t these prices too high? These are prices listed on the ministry’s app, why is Perikatan Nasional (PN) denying that the prices have gone up?” he said.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Alexander Nanta last week said the price of chicken would not be raised to RM10 due to high demands in the month of Ramadan.

Najib added that he had warned PN in March to implement a ceiling price for goods to avoid inflation when the global oil prices crashed, adding that he urged the government against fully stopping the electricity subsidy in one go and to cap petrol prices.

He said he predicted that inflation would rise with the hike in fuel prices and weaker domestic demand.

While the government had set a ceiling price for RON95 and diesel, he said his advice on the subsidy for electricity was ignored.

“They didn’t listen to me, and now Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has issued a warning that Malaysia’s inflation rate will peak at 5% in the second quarter of the year, just in time for Hari Raya.”

In March, BNM said inflation rates will spike above 5% in the second quarter of 2021 due to a lower base from cheaper fuel prices in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

However, it maintained that the spike would be temporary, with the average for the year expected to be between 2.5% and 4%.

Though Najib agreed that it was normal for prices of goods to go up during the festive period, it has never been this high.

“It’s normal for prices to go up during festivals, but it’s never been this high, especially at a time when income is low and many people are still struggling though this pandemic.

“The people will be most affected by the price hike in a time when our economy is lagging and this is further compounded by low employment rates and a spike in Covid-19 cases.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.