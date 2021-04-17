The Education Ministry has been urged to provide daily updates on new Covid-19 cases involving schools.

In a statement today, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching said many schools have been reporting Covid-19 cases on their own.

“The Education Ministry must provide daily updates regarding the Covid-19 situation in schools. This involves transparency. There are no two ways about it.

“Parents and teachers have a right to this information so they can make informed decisions,” said Teo, who was formerly a deputy education minister.

Yesterday, Sin Chew Daily cited the National Union of Heads of Schools (KKGGBM) president Lim Bee Khim who said at least 146 primary schools and 40 secondary schools were hit with Covid-19 cases since physical lessons resumed on March 1.

As there have been no instructions from the authorities, Lim said some schools took matters into their own hands by cancelling classes, informing parents, and other measures.

“Teachers have been arranging transport for students and determining if they should go straight to daycare, tuition classes, or home. We have to establish these links.

“If there are cases, the affected daycare centres, tuition centres, and bus services will be notified,” said Lim.

Separately, Teo also urged Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to speed up the delivery of 150,000 computers to students, as announced during Budget 2021 which was tabled in November 2020.

Teo said that Zafrul said the rollout of the computer scheme was supposed to take place in February but as of today, there had been no updates.

“I have raised this question in numerous statements and the audacity of the finance minister and the collective irresponsibility of the cabinet to ignore such an important question is disastrous.

“It simply implies that they do not care about our children’s education. It is no wonder the #KerajaanGagal hashtag is trending (on social media),” said Teo. MKINI

Dr Mah: 10% of teachers vaccinated against Covid-19

IPOH: A total of 10% of teachers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, says Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pic).

The Deputy Education Minister also said that his ministry is working hard to ensure all teachers who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccination are able to get it in the programme’s second phase.

“There are over 500,000 teachers nationwide, and the ministry is trying really hard to get the remaining teachers to be included in the second phase of the vaccination programme, ” he told reporters after witnessing the presentation of paintings of a late teacher of SMJK Yuk Choy to the school on Saturday (April 17).

Dr Mah also said both the Health and Education ministries had clear standard operating procedures on matters pertaining to school operations.

He said if all parties adhered to the SOPs, he believed the schools would not face big problems.

“However saying that, the ministry’s priority is always on the health and safety of students,” said Mah.

“At the same time, the continuation of education is also important, because no one is able to predict if the virus will last for six months, one year or even three years,” he added.

Dr Mah said that the education of students is being affected.

“For language-related subjects, it is still possible to catch up, but it is difficult for subjects like mathematics and science because there is a connection from one year to another, ” he added.

Dr Mah said that in the cases involving schools, most students and teachers who were infected contracted the virus outside the school and the chances of students transmitting to each other is low.

“(The chance of)getting Co – ANNvid-19 from trips to bazaars and shopping malls is higher.

Thus, adults must register for the vaccination to ensure herd immunity is obtained. The vaccination will not only protect us, but our children and students as well, ” he added.

Covid-19: Five shuttlers test positive, Academy Badminton Malaysia shuts down

PETALING JAYA: The Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) has been forced to shut down as five national shuttlers have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a circular on Friday (April 16), the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said the five stayed at the Academy, adding that those who came into close contact with them are now being quarantined as instructed by the National Sports Institute (NSI), the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry.

BAM also said that the cases have also been reported to the district health office situated in Kepong and everyone living at the premises were immediately tested in the morning.

It assured parents that all the necessary steps are being taken to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff, and coaches and that thorough sanitisation work – from the courts to the hostel rooms – was also done on Friday.

“As such, we seek your kind understanding and support to know that every action taken is for the benefit of your child’s safety. Our course of action is taken as advised and follows the directive of the Health Ministry, NSI and NSC,” said BAM.

Training has been stopped for the next few days while school activities will be conducted online.

The senior and back-up shuttlers have participated in several tournaments in Europe over the last few weeks, including the prestigious All-England where Lee Zii Jia beat world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark en route to winning the men’s singles title.

Meanwhile, NSC director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail confirmed the development and added that immediate action has been taken in accordance with the instructions from the relevant authorities. – ANN

