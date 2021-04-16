PEJUANG SAYS IT – ‘WE HAVE NO ISSUE CO-OPERATING WITH ANYONE SINCE WE ARE NOT IN ANY COALITION – BUT WE CANNOT SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN AS PM’

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is willing to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN), but only on matters of national interest, the party’s pro-tem deputy president Marzuki Yahya said.

Speaking to Malaysiakini yesterday, Marzuki stressed that there would not be any support for PN’s political survival.

“Since the very beginning, the principle that (former premier) Dr Mahathir Mohamad and our group hold is simple: we can never accept nor work with the ‘court cluster’ politicians, especially the kleptocrats who have been found guilty in court.

“Secondly, this PN government is not one that was legitimately chosen by the people. It is a backdoor government.

“When it comes to the stability of the country, we have no problem helping. But what I was made to understand was that Tun meant – we have no issue cooperating with anyone since we are not in any coalition,” he said.

“But with what is going on in the country now… with the mismanagement by the government, the chaos that is happening, I don’t think we can support Muhyiddin (Yassin) as a prime minister,” he added.

Marzuki spoke to Malaysiakini to clarify the stance of Pejuang when it comes to working with PN as a government.

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad

In a recent interview, Mahathir had told this portal that there were ongoing attempts to bring him into the governing coalition, but he could not accept the overtures because there were “criminals” on the government bench.

Asked if he would consider the invitation if the “criminals” were no longer in PN, Mahathir indicated that it was possible.

“Yes, if they are no longer there,” Mahathir had said.

Following this stand taken by the Pejuang founder, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said yesterday that the coalition can accept anyone who is willing to follow the PN constitution.

According to Marzuki, what Mahathir meant was only to extend cooperation to the government, but not joining the PN coalition to legitimise it.

“Some had the perception that what Mahathir said meant that Pejuang would give numbers to PN. No, we are not going to legitimise PN as a government.”

Even without the court cluster in the picture, Pejuang would not work with PN for as long as it refuses to reinstate democracy and the law, Marzuki added.

