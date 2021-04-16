NEW COVID-19 CASES JUMP AGAIN TO 2,551 – WITH SARAWAK ACCOUNTING FOR NEARLY 1,000 – WHILE EMCO DECLARED IN 4 MORE LOCALITIES INCLUDING IN SABAH, KELANTAN & PAHANG

East Malaysia reported more infections with 43.28 percent (1,104 cases) of today’s total cases compared to the Klang Valley (32.97 percent, 841 cases).
The number of active Covid-19 cases have risen for 10 days straight, while the number of patients requiring intensive care had been on a six-day uptrend.
- Active cases – 18,600
- Patients in ICU – 227
- Intubated – 91
States
Nearly a third of new cases (315) in Sarawak were attributed to a police training centre in Puncak Borneo, south of Kuching in what is known as the Jalan Puncak Borneo cluster.
The police training centre has been subjected to an enhanced movement control order (MCO).
New cases in Selangor (590) have not been this high since March 12 while Kuala Lumpur (245) have not seen such high numbers since Feb 28.
As of yesterday, the R-naught for the entire country had risen to 1.17, up from a low of 0.81 on March 3. An R-naught of more than 1.00 suggests that the Covid-19 rate of spread is increasing.
The only regions where the figure was less than 1.00 are Penang, Johor, Labuan and Perlis.
Deaths
There were two Covid-19 related deaths reported today. The national death toll stood at 1,365.
The fatalities were reported in Selangor involving two male citizens.
The Klang Valley alone accounted for 36.1 percent of total Covid-19 deaths in the country.
The victims’ details are recorded in Malaysiakini’s Covid-19 tracker site.
Clusters
Some 346 clusters are still active, of which 68 saw new cases being added today.
According to the ministry, the most active cluster is the aforementioned Jalan Puncak Borneo cluster. This cluster was classified three days ago.
The second most active is the Jalan Bambangan cluster in Sarawak (99 new cases) and DTI Sandakan, Sabah (55).
Seven new clusters were classified by the Health Ministry today. Notably, one cluster – Jalan Kia Peng – involved an entertainment centre.
Two new clusters were discovered as a result of targeted screening of detention centres.
Details of the new clusters are as follows:
Jalan Sultan Iskandar cluster
District(s): Bintulu, Sarawak
Locality/Source: Government building in Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Bintulu
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: April 7, index case reported symptoms
Total infected: 27 out of 440 screened
Jalan Balakong cluster
District(s): Hulu Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: Construction company at Jalan Balakong, Seri Kembangan, Hulu Langat
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: March 25, targeted screening
Total infected: 19 out of 29 screened
Jalan Kia Peng cluster
District(s): Lembah Pantai, Kepong and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Entertainment centre at Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: April 13, index case reported symptoms
Total infected: 8 out of 18 screened
DTI Sandakan cluster
District(s): Sandakan, Sabah
Cluster category: Detention centre
First case: April 16, targeted screening
Total infected: 55 out of 641 screened
DTI Lenggeng cluster
District(s): Seremban and Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
Cluster category: Detention centre
First case: April 10, targeted screening
Total infected: 70 out of 181 screened
Jepak cluster
District(s): Bintulu, Sarawak
Locality/Source: Social function at Kampung Jepak, Bintulu on April 3
Cluster category: Community
First case: April 8, index case reported symptoms
Total infected: 50 out of 402 screened
Sri Layang cluster
District(s): Bentong, Pahang
Locality/Source: Educational institution at Sri Layang, Bentong
Cluster category: Education
First case: April 11, index case reported symptoms
Total infected: 16 out of 420 screened – mkini
Emco in four localities from April 17 – Ismail Sabri
An enhanced movement control order (Emco) will be implemented in Taman Tawau Lama and Kampung Batu Payung, Tawau Sabah; Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas, Kota Bharu, Kelantan; as well as Institut Aminuddin Baki and the staff quarters in Sri Layang, Bentong, Pahang from tomorrow until April 30.
Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to enforce the Emco in all the areas was taken after the risk assessment carried out by various agencies in the movement control order (MCO) technical committee as well as on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).
He said the MOH confirmed that there was a high rate of infectivity thus far, with five positive cases reported from nine screenings carried out in Taman Tawau Lama, while eight individuals tested positive out of 12 screened in Kampung Batu Payung.
In Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Ismail Sabri said a total of 31 positive cases were recorded in the locality out of the 56 screened thus far, with the MOH confirming a high rate of infectivity there.
As for Institut Aminuddin Baki and staff quarters, he said the MOH had carried out 420 screenings and, of the total, 15 positive cases were recorded.
“The MOH also confirmed a sudden spike in cases in the past week (in the institute), while 247 samples are still awaiting their results,” he said in a statement today.
According to Ismail Sabri, the implementation of the Emco in all the areas was to ensure the movement of the residents could be controlled, facilitate the MOH in carrying out targeted screening as well as prevent the virus from spreading in the localities and to other communities.
Meanwhile, he said 82 individuals were detained and compounded for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday.
As for the country’s borders, he said three illegal immigrants were arrested under Op Benteng yesterday while four land vehicles were seized. – Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
.