NEW DEPUTY MINISTER TO BE SWORN IN TOMORROW – MOST LIKELY FROM SABAH’S START PARTY TO REPLACE JEFFREY KITINGAN

PETALING JAYA: Speculation is rife over a new deputy minister to be sworn in tomorrow, with many pointing to an east Malaysian getting the job.

Earlier today, a news portal quoted a Bernama report that a new deputy minister will be sworn in tomorrow at Istana Negara at 10.30am.

A Cabinet minister, who declined to be named, said while he was in the dark as to who would be sworn in, the source said “it could be a Sabahan.”

“He or she would replace Jeffrey Kitingan who is the former deputy minister of tourism, arts and culture.”

“Probably a senator from STAR.”

STAR has only one senator, Guan Dee Koh Hoi, and he is likely to be the one to be sworn in.

Kitingan, who is the STAR president, stepped down from the post in September last year following his appointment as Sabah deputy chief minister.

He was also appointed as the Sabah agriculture and food industry minister.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed that the swearing in was for the tourism, arts and culture ministry. FMT

