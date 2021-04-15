NEW DEPUTY MINISTER TO BE SWORN IN TOMORROW – MOST LIKELY FROM SABAH’S START PARTY TO REPLACE JEFFREY KITINGAN

A new deputy minister will be sworn in tomorrow.
According to Bernama, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Istana Negara at 10.30am.
However, no further details have been provided on the upcoming ceremony, including the identity of the new deputy minister and their portfolio.
It is also unclear whether an existing deputy minister is being replaced or a new federal cabinet position is being created.
The notice regarding Bernama‘s upcoming news coverage merely states the king will be attending a “swearing-in ceremony and presenting an appointment letter to a new federal deputy minister” at the palace.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet currently comprises 32 ministers and 38 deputy ministers and is already the largest in Malaysian history.
Presently, the post of deputy tourism minister is vacant after Jeffrey Kitingan relinquished the post and was sworn in as Sabah deputy chief minister instead. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.