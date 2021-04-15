WILL MAHATHIR JOIN PERIKATAN – ONCE THE ‘CRIMINALS’ ARE OUT OF THE WAY? MUHYIDDIN’S LIEUTENANT HAMZAH ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET – ‘DR M IS WELCOME TO JOIN PN’

Dr M is welcome to join, says Perikatan Nasional

PUTRAJAYA: Hamzah Zainudin said Perikatan Nasional (PN) was open to welcoming anyone into the ruling coalition after Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that there were efforts to rope him in.

Hamzah, who is PN’s secretary-general, said anyone could join as long as the requirements in the constitution were met.

“One has the freedom to join or leave and even offer their views,” he told reporters after attending a roundtable discussion here.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Mahathir said efforts to woo him had failed as he did not wish to collaborate with “criminals” who were backing the current administration.

The former prime minister however said it would be a different matter if the said individuals were no longer part of PN.

Mahathir was the founding member of Bersatu, which heads the PN government. He left the party after the Sheraton Move last year. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional is open to accepting anyone but it has to be without conditions, said Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. The Perikatan secretary-general said the country’s laws allow one to have the freedom of political affiliation and association. “You can join any party as you wish. That is permitted by the law. “Perikatan is open to accepting anyone or any party who shares its aspirations but those joining our fold must not stipulate any conditions, ” he said to reporters on Thursday (April 15). Hamzah was commenting on a statement by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that there are ongoing attempts to bring him into the Perikatan coalition, but he could not accept the overtures because there were “criminals” on the government bench. In an interview with a news portal, Dr Mahathir claimed he had been receiving such overtures even before the change of government in March last year. He however did not want to be associated with the government that has the support of the “court cluster”. ANN FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN .

