ZETI’S HUSBAND SUMMONED TO BUKIT AMAN TO GIVE STATEMENT, GRILLED FOR 3 HOURS BY COPS OVER 1MDB-LINKED FUNDS

PETALING JAYA: Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, reportedly spent around three hours giving his statement to Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) today.

According to a report in The Edge, Tawfiq and his lawyer Jagjit Singh entered Menara KPJ in Jalan Tun Razak, where the commercial crime unit is located, around 10am. He left after 1pm.

Quoting sources, it said his statement was recorded by Foo Wei Min, the investigating officer who probed the 1MDB case. Tawfiq may also be summoned again next week.

The report added that he was believed to have been called to give his statement over 1MDB-related funds allegedly transferred to a bank account he owns in Singapore.

In February, it was reported that Singapore police had informed BNM of suspicious transactions involving a company owned by Zeti’s husband and one of her sons, with funds coming in from accounts linked to Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

This involved suspicious funds going into the account of Iron Rhapsody Ltd, which was owned by Zeti’s husband, Tawfiq, and a son who was not named.

The source of four of the transactions reportedly involved funds from profits that Low and his cohorts made from the RM5 billion 1MDB/Terengganu Investment Authority bonds arranged by Ambank in 2009.

The Singapore police’s Commercial Affairs Department had shared this information with the Malaysian central bank in 2015 and 2016. Zeti was BNM governor at the time.

A month ago, Bukit Aman CCID director Zainuddin Yaacob said police were investigating the case under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds for Unlawful Activity Act 2001.

He also said they were seeking information under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act 2002 as the department needed to record the statements of people living abroad.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

