INVESTIGATIONS NOT YET DONE BUT HAMZAH RUSHES TO PLAY RIGHTEOUS MUSLIM – ‘IT IS A BIG ISSUE, WHY MUST THE EMPLOYER ASSAULT WORKERS JUST BECAUSE OF FASTING’ – EVEN AS POLICE CHIEF WARNS ‘THIS IS NOT A RACIAL ISSUE. STERN ACTION TO BE TAKEN AGAINST THOSE WHO INFLAME SENSITIVITIES’

Assaulting workers for fasting a ‘big issue’, says Hamzah

POLICE have been urged to look into a case of an employer assaulting two of his workers for fasting, said Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin, adding that this was a “big issue”.

No one should be stopped from performing their religious duties, he said.

“I have told police to look into this seriously. This should not have happened. It is a big issue.

“Why must the employer take such measures just because of fasting?” Hamzah told reporters in Putrajaya this afternoon.

Earlier today, South Klang police arrested four men who allegedly assaulted two male workers for fasting.

South Klang district police chief Shamsul Amar Ramli said the two victims were beaten with a cane by their employer and another worker.

Shamsul said the incident happened when the victims were at their employer’s home in Bukit Tinggi, Klang where they were scolded for fasting.

The employer also allegedly took a pistol from one of the victims and pointed it at them while threatening and insulting them.

Police today obtained a remand order against the four men who are being investigated for various offences including assault and criminal intimidation.

“This is not a racial issue,” Shamsul said.

He warned of stern action against those who abuse social media and share provocative statements that could inflame racial sensitivities.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

