‘IT WILL BE ONE THAT WILL BE ACCEPTED BY ALL GROUPS’ – HAMZAH SAYS GOVT TO ISSUE DIRECTIVE ON ‘ALLAH’

Putrajaya to issue directive on ‘Allah’

PUTRAJAYA: The government will issue a directive on the use of the term “Allah”, to prevent any complications over the Arabic term for God, home minister Hamzah Zainudin said.

The directive, he said, was one that would be accepted by all groups.

“We do not want this issue to divide us,” he told reporters after a roundtable with representatives from various religious communities. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

