‘IT WILL BE ONE THAT WILL BE ACCEPTED BY ALL GROUPS’ – HAMZAH SAYS GOVT TO ISSUE DIRECTIVE ON ‘ALLAH’
Putrajaya to issue directive on ‘Allah’
PUTRAJAYA: The government will issue a directive on the use of the term “Allah”, to prevent any complications over the Arabic term for God, home minister Hamzah Zainudin said.
The directive, he said, was one that would be accepted by all groups.
“We do not want this issue to divide us,” he told reporters after a roundtable with representatives from various religious communities. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Home minister says directive to be issued on ‘Allah’ use, talks with faith leaders not related to Sarawakian Christian’s court case
Hamzah said this after two sets of roundtable talks on the “Allah” issue, namely one with Muslims on Monday and one with non-Muslims today.
“All directives that will be issued by the ministry later is something that we wish to inform the citizens in this country according to existing Acts. Existing Acts empowers the minister to issue directives,” he told reporters here at the Le Meridien Hotel in Putrajaya after the dialogue with non-Muslims.
He clarified, however, that the two dialogue sessions were not in relation to a court case involving Sarawakian Bumiputera Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
.