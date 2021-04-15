RIFTS INSIDE THE POLICE FORCE – IGP HAMID & JOHOR CPO AYOB KHAN IN THE FIGHT OF THEIR LIVES AGAINST ‘DIRTY COPS’ WHOSE REACH SEEM TO TRAVEL ALL THE WAY TO PUTRAJAYA

I will not leave this matter to Integrity, Standards Compliance Department (JIPS)

I want to take action for offence of organised crime which is best way

better to focus on completing investigation and arresting those involved

state police hq will take action under organised crime

Ayob said 24 officers from enforcement agencies arrested, charged

This is the format we’ll use for Datuk Nicky case he said

Once investigations done we will arrest

My comments :

The Bukit Aman fellow wants the names of the crooked cops in Johor. But the Johor CPO is openly saying he will not divulge the names to Bukit Aman. Dato Ayob Khan says Johor Police will complete the investigations and take action by themselves.

Anyway you look at this, it is a slap in the face for Bukit Aman.

Just a couple of weeks back the IGP made serious allegations about ‘cartels’ and crooked cops in Bukit Aman. The IGP then transferred some cops but his transfer orders were cancelled by the Minister of Home Affairs.

Folks obviously there are some rifts and shifts in the Police Force.

Maybe also at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The IGP Tan Sri Hamid Bador and the Johor CPO Dato Ayob Khan need the full support of us all. This is as clear as daylight.

Tell your friends and associates to voice their thoughts. Speak up now. NGOs and Civil Society groups speak up now.

