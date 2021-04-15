IN SHOCK JUMP, NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS HIT 2,148 THE HIGHEST SINCE MARCH 5 – EVEN AS OVERLY-COMPLACENT MUHYIDDIN ASSURES ‘GOVT HAS NO INTENTION TO IMPOSE ANOTHER NATIONWIDE MCO’

PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has continued its ascending trend, with 2,148 new cases recorded on Thursday (April 15).

The last time the country’s daily figures were above 2,000 was on March 5 – when there were 2,154 cases that day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said in a Twitter post that Sarawak has the highest number out of all states with 512 new cases, followed by Selangor with 459 infections.

Cumulatively, the country has 367,977 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

