IN SHOCK JUMP, NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS HIT 2,148 THE HIGHEST SINCE MARCH 5 – EVEN AS OVERLY-COMPLACENT MUHYIDDIN ASSURES ‘GOVT HAS NO INTENTION TO IMPOSE ANOTHER NATIONWIDE MCO’
PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has continued its ascending trend, with 2,148 new cases recorded on Thursday (April 15).
The last time the country’s daily figures were above 2,000 was on March 5 – when there were 2,154 cases that day.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said in a Twitter post that Sarawak has the highest number out of all states with 512 new cases, followed by Selangor with 459 infections.
Cumulatively, the country has 367,977 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Govt has no intention of imposing another nationwide MCO, says Muhyiddin
PETALING JAYA: The government has no intention of imposing another nationwide movement control order, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
However, the Prime Minister told industry players at a closed door meeting on Thursday (April 15) that it was important for manufacturers to address the issue of poor housing for workers as this was a source of Covid-19 spreading.
“More than 83% of Covid-19 cases are from the manufacturing sector and this is indeed a worrying trend,” he said.
“Despite this, it is telling that the source of this increase is at ignition sites, noticeably workers’ accommodation and hostels, rather than work premises and manufacturing lines,” added Muhyiddin at the meeting organised by the International Trade and Industry Ministry.
Muhyiddin also said the private sector must assume an integral role to check the spread of Covid-19 in this regard.
“I strongly urge the industries to ensure strict compliance with the SOPs at the workplace and collaborate with the Government in adhering to Act 446,” he said.
Act 446 refers to the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.
“This is also a reminder that the Government does not intend to impose another MCO period; however, targeted MCOs would be imposed in designated locations that are considered as point of ignition sites, ” Muhyiddin added.
ANN
.