HALF-ASLEEP MUHYIDDIN SLIPS BACK INTO HALF-BAKED MCO MODE – EVEN AS KHAIRY & MOH SOUND THE WARNING – ‘REVIEW APPROVALS FOR RAMADAN BAZAARS,’ DEMANDS KJ, ‘WE CAN’T KEEP BLAMING THE PEOPLE BUT SOCIAL DISTANCING IS QUITE DIFFICULT. IT’S THE NSC THAT NEEDS TO RECONSIDER THE FLEXIBILITY GIVEN’ – EVEN AS HEALTH MINISTRY NOW CALLS FOR POSTPONEMENT OF INTERSTATE TRAVEL FOR RAYA

THE National Security Council (NSC) should re-examine the flexibility given to Ramadan bazaars to open, following the detection of 17 positive Covid-19 cases involving the South African variant B.1.351, said Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin.

Separately, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba was also reported by Bernama saying that Ramadan bazaars should close if they spawn Covid-19 clusters.

“The NSC needs to reconsider whether to continue the flexibility given. We can’t blame the people because many people really want to go to the Ramadan bazaars, but, it is quite difficult for social distancing,” he said during a visit to the vaccination centre at Seremban City Council today.

THE Health Ministry has suggested postponing the resumption of inter-state travel for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba announced this today as the number of active Covid-19 cases is on the rise.

Earlier today, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the nationwide basic reproduction rate of Covid-19 or R-naught (R0) at 1.14 for April 14, after four days of being on the increase.

Muslims began fasting for Ramadan on Tuesday. Hari Raya is expected to fall on May 13.

Adham said many have appealed to the government to allow inter-state for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. But the ministry is of the view that it should be postponed because of the emergence of a more infectious virus variant.

“There is a new variant in the community and the immunisation programme is ongoing,” he said after launching the book Malaysia Health Sector Response To Covid-19 Pandemic – Perspectives From The Field in Putrajaya.

The more infectious strain of Covid-19 is the South African variant called B.1.351, which has emerged in 17 cases in Malaysia.

Asked whether individuals who have already received both doses of vaccine would be given exemption to cross state lines for the festival, he said the ministry would be guided by findings on the link between travel and virus infections from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are still waiting for more findings and explanations from the WHO and CDC if inter-state activities are allowed,” he said.

“However, for those who work as front-line workers, inter-state activities are allowed because it is a requirement for them to do so to carry out their work.”