MALAYSIANS GOING HUNGRY, BUSINESSES ARE STARVING – BECAUSE INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN IS OUT OF TOUCH: NO MATTER HOW LONG HE IMPOSES EMERGENCY RULE, BANS INTERSTATE TRAVEL – COVID-19 IS STILL GAINING GROUND AS HE CONTINUES PLAYING POLITICS EVEN AS THE DREADED 4TH WAVE LOOMS

Lift interstate travel curbs, we’re bleeding, say groups

PETALING JAYA: Business groups have said that the longer the government persists with interstate travel restrictions to combat Covid-19, the more businesses in the tourism sector will close down.

Tan Kok Liang

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Tan Kok Liang said opening interstate borders with standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be done if the tourism sector is to be salvaged, as “when you have travel restrictions everything dies”.

“We really can’t survive. At this rate, we’ll see many in the industry bleed to death over the next three months,” Tan told FMT. “It has been nearly 13 months since the restrictions were imposed, and I don’t think many of us can hold on much longer.”

He said travel between green zones currently permitted has little or no impact on the majority of the industry players, as tourists from major economic areas like Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, who have a higher spending capacity, are still fenced in.

“There is very little impact if people are only holidaying in their own backyard,” he said.

N Subramaniam

Malaysian Association of Hotels president N Subramaniam agreed, describing the government’s decision to restrict interstate travel as “puzzling”.

“We are unclear as to the main factors contributing to the decision to keep state borders closed.

“The industry had proven before that tourism did not cause further spread of Covid-19, and preventive measures and added SOPs can be put in place to control its spread,” he said.

Subramaniam said Malaysia’s tourism recovery may take longer than three years following recent projections by both the World Tourism Organization and consultancy firm McKinsey & Company.

Shaun Cheah, executive director of the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said domestic tourism will have a “huge impact” on the nation’s economic recovery and should be allowed if operators can adhere to strict SOPs.

Shaun Cheah

Malaysians going hungry, but govt out of touch, says MPemail sharing button

PETALING JAYA: Some Malaysians can only afford a plate of rice or a bowl of instant noodles topped with an egg as they struggle to cope after having lost their jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic, says Klang MP Charles Santiago.

He said this is the reality on the ground, and chided the Perikatan Nasional government for being out of touch when aiding Malaysians amid the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with FMT, the DAP man said the reality on the ground was that there were some members of the community who were starving and struggling to put food on the table daily.

 

 

Charles Santiago

When asked if PN was not focused on the real problems faced by the people, he said there had been a failure in planning and a lack of imagination on the part of the government.

“They might say that they represent the people and work for the people, but the people today are living in hunger. And I’m not telling you this off the top of my head, this is what people are telling us.

“When we go and provide food support for our constituents, they come up to us and say, ‘Thank you very much because this will keep us going for one week’.

“But this should not be the way. The people should be earning their money and the government, in this time of crisis, must be able to support families. We’ve never had this kind of poverty in the last 20 years,” he said.

He said it was insufficient to merely give handouts of RM800 to families in order for them to survive, especially with the cost of basic necessities going up.

Citing a Unicef report and his own exchanges with his constituents, he said many lower-income people were forced to eat instant noodles and egg every day.

He recounted that on a trip to give out food supplies, several single mothers told him they had not eaten fish or vegetables for months.

“This tells us that the B40 and lower-middle classes have a problem and the problem is that they’re living in poverty.

“I don’t deny the fact that the government is providing support, but it’s not targeted. Whatever support people are getting is actually below the poverty line, or rather below the minimum wage.

“And because we don’t have a robust social protection system, as soon as it’s a crisis and you lose your job, the next thing you know, you can only afford a plate of rice or instant noodles with an egg.”

He said tourists behave differently compared to those who go on “social” travel such as for family gatherings and festivities where physical distancing is difficult to observe.

“They are better able to stay isolated from large groups during their travel,” he said, adding that as tourism is discretionary, those in vulnerable groups can opt not to travel if their health puts them at risk of severe symptoms.

Speaking to FMT earlier this week, economist Carmelo Ferlito said lengthy travel bans will dash Malaysia’s hopes of a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.

He said policymakers should look at Malaysia’s low death rate of 0.37% rather than the daily new cases, which can be influenced by the number of tests conducted.

