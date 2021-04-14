‘AMANAT ZAHID’: STOP THIS ‘EVIL POLITICS’, I NEVER MANDATED UMNO MEMBERS TO RISE UP AGAINST BERSATU – ZAHID DENIES LATEST VIRAL POSTING

Zahid: I never told Umno grassroots Bersatu was conspiring to hold on to power

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied ordering party members to rise up against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s plans to continue to hold on to power.

“A lengthy article alleging that I as the Umno president had mandated the party members and grassroots with regard to the plans of Bersatu to hold on to power, ” said Ahmad Zahid.

He added in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 14) that the article had stated he had been attacked in many ways, including the jumping of MPs, abuses of power and the unity of the ummah.

“I would like to stress that the slander made by certain quarters is to create a mess of the political situation and to tarnish Umno. I hope the ones who are doing this stop this evil politics,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He said this in response to an article that went viral on Tuesday (April 13) titled “Amanat Ahmad Zahid Hamidi untuk semua ahli Umno” (Mandate from Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for all Umno members).

Ahmad Zahid also said that he hoped the fasting month would not be used to spread slander and “practise immature politics”.

Ahmad Zahid’s Facebook post came amidst an article, which went viral among the Umno grassroots, alleging that the Umno supreme council never gave their consent to work with Bersatu as part of the Perikatan Nasional government.

The article also alleged that Umno’s stand is not only “No DAP, No PKR” but also says no to Bersatu.

It also alleged that the perpetrators of Bersatu’s plans to hold on to power involve Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Muhyiddin is the Bersatu president, Hamzah is the secretary-general and Azmin is part of the Bersatu supreme council.

The article also alleged, among others, that only Umno has the right to the post of Prime Minister.

ANN

