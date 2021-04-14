ONSET OF 4TH WAVE? 1,889 NEW COVID-19 CASES – WITH SELANGOR NOW THE HIGHEST – WHILE IT’S BACK TO MCO FOR KELANTAN

Seven out of 10 districts in Kelantan will be placed under movement control order (MCO) restrictions.

This entailed a ban on inter-district travel and social activities, among others.

Only the districts of Jeli, Gua Musang and Kuala Krai are unaffected as these districts are under conditional MCO restrictions.

The MCO restrictions take effect on April 16 (Friday) and will last until April 29.

Senior minister (security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob (above) said that the MCO rules dated Feb 26 will be in effect for Kelantan.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the national security council has decided to declare enhanced MCO for the vicinity of Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat in Kota Belud, Sabah and the vicinity of Ladang Leepang, Ladang Laukin and Kampung Inoi in Muadzam Shah, Pahang. – MKINI