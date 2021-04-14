DIRTY COPS IN ‘GENG NICKY’ FEEL THE HEAT AS THEIR ‘PROTECTION’ STARTS TO PEEL OFF: ‘NO, I WILL NOT REVEAL THE NAMES’ – JOHOR CHIEF COP REFUSES TO HAND OVER LIST OF ‘DIRTY COPS’ TO POLICE BOARD – ‘NO NEED FOR INTERNAL PROBE. I WANT TO CHARGE THEM ALL FOR ORGANIZED CRIME’

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says he will not be handing over the names of police officers and personnel who conspired with “Geng Nicky” to Bukit Aman.

Instead, he said, it was better to focus on completing the investigation papers and eventually arresting those involved.

Ayob said the state police headquarters will take action under the section for organised crime, but needs more time to gather sufficient evidence.

“I will not just leave this matter to the JIPS (Integrity and Standards Compliance Department). I want to take action for the offence of organised crime which, for me, is the best way.

“I will not reveal (the list of names). Once the investigations are complete, we will arrest (those involved). Wait and see,” he told reporters here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that JIPS director Zamri Yahya was awaiting for the list of names involving police officers and personnel who had allegedly worked with the gang led by fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Zamri said Bukit Aman needed the list from the Johor police before it could take further action.

Separately, Ayob said 24 officers and staff from various enforcement agencies had been arrested under Op Benteng and charged in court.

“This is the format we’ll use for the case of Datuk Seri Nicky,” he said. “We are still conducting investigations and updating the papers. Once this is done, we will proceed with the arrests.”

