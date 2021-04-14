WHY NOT ANWAR – HAS HE CHICKENED OUT & STICKING TO A SAFE SEAT? S’GOR MB AMIRUDDIN SET TO TAKE ON PKR’S MOST INFAMOUS TRAITOR AZMIN IN GE15

PKR is likely to field Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari against Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali as the party plans to regain the Gombak parliamentary seat, said an elections education group.

Pertubuhan Kebangkitan Usaha Angkat Suara Awam (Kuasa) said Amiruddin has been the Sg Tua rep for three terms. The state seat is within the Gombak parliamentary seat, which Azmin has also defended for three terms.

“There is no reason why PKR will not use Amirudin to defeat Azmin,” said Kuasa when announcing the live launch of its website to track GE15 election candidates.

The website goes live today.

“Three-term Azmin, who will contest under Bersatu or Perikatan Nasional, will hope voters can accept the team of defectors in Gombak,” Kuasa said, referring to other PKR MPs who quit the party along with Azmin in February last year as part of the “Sheraton move” to topple the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

“Although Azmin has headed Selangor PKR for more than 20 years and was menteri besar for 4four, the state government led by PKR is stable. It will be interesting how Azmin can maintain his popularity in Selangor,” said Kuasa.

On its newly launched site, Kuasa also expects Umno to field former Senator Megat Zulkarnain Omardin in Gombak.

Besides Gombak, Kuasa also put up information for 19 seats that will be hotly contested.

Among the 20 seats, nine of them are seats whose MPs defected from PKR or Umno to Bersatu after causing the PH government to collapse last year.

Besides Gombak, Kuasa has focused on Ampang, Ayer Hitam, Bagan Serai, Indera Mahkota, Ketereh, Kuala Pilah, Larut, Lembah Pantai, Masjid Tanah, Mersing, Pagoh, Permatang Pauh, Pulai, Putrajaya, Setiawangsa, Tambun, Tapah, Temerloh and Titiwangsa.

The information, said Kuasa, is gleaned from press reports. – April 14, 2021.