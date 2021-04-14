ALL EYES ON MALAYSIA’S ‘MADAME SPY’ – WHO DID THE ‘SURVEILLANCE QUEEN’ HAVE INCRIMINATING TAPES & PICS OF THAT THEY RUSHED TO TELL THE AG TO BACK OFF? THE WORLD SNIGGERS AT CORRUPT & SCANDAL-RIDDLED MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN REGIME

There is no information given as to whether the bloated, shifty-eyed ex-Madame Spy even gave back the US$12 million she embezzled in this abuse of the highest position of trust for her country.

She just got let off no conditions applying!

One must be therefore forgiven, as others suffer horrendous penalties and even death for lesser crimes daily in Malaysia, for speculating about what information Madame Spy had obtained in the course of abusing her various duties and about whom?

Someone who had the authority to call up the AG and tell him to drop all prosecutions against this phone-tapping, email-cracking Surveillance Queen for sure. Someone who wanted her to keep quiet about her stash of incriminating tapes and photos.

Guilty persons in top positions of power? Surely Not!

What Info Did Ex-Spy Chief Have On Whom?

Former spy chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in a US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving funds from the government. The High Court in Kuala Lumpur today allowed the prosecution’s application for the accused to be granted the DNAA. Today was initially set for continuance of the prosecution’s stage of the trial against the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO). Under the law, an accused granted a DNAA may still be charged for the same offence in future, in contrast to an accused given a discharge amounting to an acquittal. On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah, 62, claimed trial to one count of CBT amounting to US$12.1 million in government funds when she was serving as then director-general of the Prime Minister’s Department Research Division. She was accused of committing the offence at the office of the Research Division in the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

