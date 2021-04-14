‘RIGHT NOW, I’M SCARED’ – WAKE UP MUHYIDDIN! AMID FEARS OF 4TH WAVE, YOUNG MALAYSIANS NOW THE MOST VULNERABLE TO COVID-19 DUE TO WORKPLACE INFECTIONS, DATA SHOWS

Young Malaysians most vulnerable to Covid-19, data shows

THE reopening of various economic sectors in the country over the past few months has seen more Covid-19 infections among young Malaysians between the ages of 20 and 39, data from the Ministry of Health showed.

From January 1 to April 6, 2021, 20 to 29-year-olds accounted for 68,500 cases (28.5%), while there were 70,222 cases involving those age 30 to 39 (30%).

As of April 6, Malaysia recorded 240,319 cases and young people accounted for 58.5% of the total or 14,728 cases.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said there were two main factors contributing to the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections among young Malaysians: workplace infections and the elderly taking better precautions to protect themselves.

“During this period, the workplace clusters have increased, including infections among foreign workers, but they still have to work and have contact with people.

“Secondly, after the outbreak of the pandemic, the elderly have always been reminded that they are in the high risk groups, so they have adopted better preventive measures to protect themselves,” he said.

Lim Chee Han, an expert in infection biology, told The Malaysian Insight that most of the younger patients contracted Covid-19 from the workplace.

“Those below the age of 20 may not be working, while those above 50 are not working and go out less, so the risk of infection is naturally low.”

Data from the Galen Centre for Health & Social Policy’s CodeBlue health portal showed that elderly people accounted for 25.2% of the cumulative cases during the second wave of infections.

This time around, those above the age of 50 accounted for 14.2%, showing signs of decline.

“Those who are no longer working from home may accidentally bring the virus home with them, which could lead to more infections,” said Lim.

He said that with the opening of various sectors, including schools, the Covid-19 numbers nationwide have remained stagnant and not dropped significantly.

“I am worried that we will see more people of all ages, especially those in the 20s, getting infected.”

Speed up vaccination programme

Lee added that this problem is not only confined to Malaysia but also in other countries.

“Countries such as the United States and Israel have begun to vaccinate the elderly, so the virus is gradually spreading among the younger crowd.”

Lee said the Ministry of Health must regularly screen high risk industries before the vaccination programme is completed.

“Based on risk assessment, the ministry must conduct monthly tests at high risk workplaces. For example, among 1,000 employees, 1% to 2% should be screened to find out if there are infected groups as soon as possible.

“Otherwise, it may lead to serious consequences. The figure will be more than 50%, so regular screening is very important.”

Lee said that although there were frequent outbreaks in construction sites and factories, he believed that if the workplaces adhered to standard operating procedures, the infection rate would not be high.

“The main point of the outbreak is in the dormitories, because they can’t wear masks or keep their distance while living together. This is where regular screening is important.”

He added that the ministry must also ensure that contact tracing is carried out to detect and isolate close contacts within 48 hours to prevent the virus from spreading.

Although young people are low risk, they still have the potential of contracting the virus. If the number of patients increase, it will also cause a burden on the medical system, he said.

Lee said Malaysia must speed up its vaccination programme to avoid high mortality rates. Preliminary studies have also shown that vaccination can reduce the infection rate, and the virus will not spread so easily.

Meanwhile, Lim said the government must import more vaccines quickly and in that waiting period the people must adhere to the SOP.

From January to April this year, in addition to the increase in the number of young patients, 32,747 people under the age of 20 contracted Covid-19.

According to data from the ministry, 14,879 were children between the ages of several months and nine years, and 17,868 were between the ages of 10 and 19. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Questions Raised Over Pfizer’s Study – South African Covid-19 Variant Can “Break Through” Powerful Pfizer Vaccine

American pharmaceutical Pfizer and the German biotech company BioNTech have announced on 1 April, 2021 that its Coronavirus vaccine was 91.3% effective against Covid-19. The topline results were derived from analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of the virus observed in their pivotal Phase 3 study through March 13, 2021.

That’s slightly lower than an efficacy rate of 95% it announced earlier on 18 Nov, 2020. Still, anything above 90% is considered a top grade vaccine. In addition, the pharmaceutical company also announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Along with Moderna (94.1% efficacy), they are among the most effective of of all the developed vaccines at preventing infection and disease. They are the “crème de la crème” of the world’s vaccines against Coronavirus. However, we have since passed the stage of talking about efficacy. The world has a new problem that many prefer not to talk about – variants of Covid-19.

Just because a top vaccine like Pfizer has an excellent efficacy does not mean it’s the Holy Grail in the extermination of the virus. For months, new variants of Coronavirus have been emerging and circulating around the world. In fact, there are thousands of variants, or different versions, of Covid-19. But the top-3 most famous are the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants.

While the Brazilian variant (also known as P.1) first emerged in July and has something called E484K mutation, the U.K. or “Kent” version (known as B.1.1.7) has become famous after it spread to about 100 countries since it emerged in September. The South Africa variant (known as B.1.351), meanwhile, has been found in at least 20 countries, including the U.K.

The notorious U.K. variant is up to 70% more infectious largely because of one mutation called “N501Y”. But the South Africa is more dangerous than the U.K. version because it has both “N501Y” and “E484K” mutations. Sure, the N501Y plays a major role in spreading. But the E484K helps the virus evade antibodies and parts of the immune system that can fight Coronavirus.

And since the South African variant escapes immunity, the body will not be able to fight the virus. It was already bad that the N501Y could turbo charged its engine up to 70% more speed to spread to 100 countries. It becomes worse that E484K could transform itself into a new Camaro like the Bumblebee – hence the ability to evade authorities or vaccines.

Even though Pfizer and BioNTech declared as recently as April 1 that their Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective against the South African variant, new data revealed by researchers at Tel Aviv University and Clalit, the largest healthcare organization in Israel, show otherwise. Apparently, the Israeli data shows the variant is able to “break through” or penetrate the protection offered by Pfizer vaccine.

Israel, a country that has used the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine almost exclusively to vaccinate millions of citizens and healthcare workers, launched its national vaccination campaign in December prioritizing people 60 and older. In just 3 weeks, about 20% of the Israeli population have been given the first dose of the vaccine’s two dose regimen.

As of March 15, a jaw-dropping 50% of Israel’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 60% had its first dose. Essentially, Israel has the highest vaccinated population in the world per capita. This rapid rate of vaccination allows the country to research and establish the latest data, the first in the world to be based on real-world data that shows the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against the South Africa variant.

The study examined and compared nearly 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received at least one dose of the vaccine. They then compared them to the same number of people who were infected and unvaccinated. The result – the prevalence of the South African strain among patients who received two doses of the vaccine was about 8 times higher.

Professor Adi Stern, who headed the research, said – “Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight. Obviously, this result didn’t make me happy”. She said that the results show that the South African variant, compared to the original strain and the British variant, is able to penetrate the vaccine’s protection.

Nevertheless, the Israeli researchers said that the study only had a small sample size of people infected with the South African variant, largely because the B.1.351 variant is rare in Israel. But the gloomy result was sufficient to raise questions about Pfizer-BioNTech’s own real-world study. The Tel Aviv research appears to corroborate another Israeli study by scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Professor Stern believed there could be good news behind the bad news – the British variant may be “blocking” the spread of the South Africa. She explained – “It is possible that the extensive spread of the British variant is blocking the spread of the South African variant. Because it spread so effectively, it basically didn’t allow the South African variant to spread – it won the competition”.

Interestingly, about 2 weeks ago, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky went off script and made an emotional plea to Americans amid fears of a fourth wave. Speaking during a White House briefing, she said – “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared.”