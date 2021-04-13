A DAY AFTER MUHYIDDIN CLAIMS GOVT DOESN’T HAVE MUCH MONEY LEFT, HIS MINISTER FLIES FIRST CLASS WITH ENTOURAGE TO SAUDI ARABIA? NOT TRUE, FIRST CLASS FLIGHT WAS FROM RIYADH TO MEDINA, SAYS ZULKIFLI

First-class flight was from Riyadh to Medina, says Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA: Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri did not fly first class to Saudi Arabia last week, his office has clarified.

Responding to a viral video clip showing him in a first-class cabin, Zulkifli’s office said the clip had been taken on his flight from Riyadh to Medina, on a flight fully sponsored by the Muslim World League (a non-governmental organisation funded by the Saudi government).

“That (the claim) is not true. The minister flew to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight like other people,” it said.

Zulkifli had flown to Riyadh from Kuala Lumpur on a normal commercial flight.

“The governor of Medina, Prince Faisal Salman Abdulaziz, invited (Zulkifli) when he found out that the minister was a graduate of the Islamic University of Medina. The sponsored flight is a mark of the good relationship between both countries,” the statement added.

Zulkifli is now in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the MWL for a working visit from last Friday to April 18. He arrived in Riyadh on April 10 before leaving for Medina yesterday. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad has today denied claims that he travelled to Saudi Arabia on a private jet, following a viral video clip showing his purported entourage enjoying the luxury.In a statement on his social media accounts, Zulkifli said the private jet trip shown in the clip was instead just between Riyadh to Madinah, sponsored by the Muslim World League.“Claims that I misused public money to take luxury flights there or en route is not true,” he said, adding that he took a Saudia Airlines commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur to Riyadh.The Islamic affairs minister said the sponsored flight was ordered by Prince Faisal after finding out that he is also an alumnus of the Islamic University of Madinah. Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud is the governor of Madinah. He said he saw the act as a sign of respect from Saudi Arabia and the League towards Malaysia. The video that went viral on social media showed Zulkifli’s entourage in the visit laughing and enjoying the luxurious private jet, taking photos of themselves posing inside the plane and showing its bedroom. Zulkifli could be shown walking inside the plane in the video, but did not join the session. Yesterday, Bernama’s video of Zulkifli and his entourage arriving in Madinah showed them embarking off an Airbus A319, which has a private jet version called corporate jet. Zulkifli had arrived last week before departing to Madinah as part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia amid the Covid-19 pandemic, following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s own trip last month. Last month, Zulkifli said his visit was to get details on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the coming season of haj pilgrimage. He said the government would decide on the sending of Malaysians for the haj pilgrimage after getting the details on the SOP. MALAY MAIL FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

