PERODUA LAUNCHES THE ARUZ IN SINGAPORE, PRICED AT RM286,409 – A BITTER & CHILLING REFLECTION OF HOW LOW THE MALAYSIAN RINGGIT HAS FALLEN VERSUS ITS SINGAPORE COUNTERPART

KUALA LUMPUR : Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has officially launched the Aruz in Singapore, its first overseas market.

In a statement Tuesday (April 13), Perodua said the Aruz is priced at S$92,999 (about RM286,409), inclusive of the goods and services tax (GST) and certificate of entitlement (COE).

The carmaker said the Aruz would be sold by the sole authorised Perodua distributor in Singapore, Perocom Auto Pte Ltd at its outlet in Ubi.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the arrival of Aruz in Singapore marks the first seven-seater offered by Perodua in the island nation.

“With nearly 58,000 units sold in Malaysia since its debut in 2019, the Perodua Aruz was Malaysia’s best-selling sports utility vehicle overall in 2019 and 2020.

“We are looking forward to sharing Aruz’s space, safety, versatility, durability, practicality, and fuel efficiency with our southern neighbours,” he said.

Besides Singapore, Perodua also exports to Brunei, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Fiji, and Indonesia.

– Bernama

