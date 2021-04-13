DESPITE THE DRAMA OVER GANG NICKY – NO NAMES OF THE COPS ON HIS TAKE HANDED OVER TO POLICE BOARD YET FOR ACTION – WHO IS DEFYING THE IGP & HIS TEAM?

JIPS yet to receive names of cops linked with Gang Nicky

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal police are still waiting for the names of policemen allegedly involved in colluding with Gang Nicky and its leader, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said they need the list of names from the Johor police before taking follow-up actions, including recording statements as well as taking action against the personnel involved, in the event they were found to be in breach of the police’s code of conduct and discipline.

“So far, there has been no action by JIPS because we still do not know who are the members and officers involved with the gang.

“I am still waiting for the list of names of individuals involved, in addition to the investigation information from the Johor police regarding their involvement with the Gang Nicky.

“From the point of view of the gang’s criminal activities, Johor police are actively investigating,” he told Berita Harian, today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had previously revealed that 34 people, including members of the force, were believed to have had a role in allowing Winner Dynasty Group founder Liow’s to escape the Op Pelican 3.0 dragnet to nab him.

The 33-year-old businessman is wanted for a slew of crimes, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

Liow is also believed to be involved with the leader of an international drug trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth.

Wan was blacklisted by the United States on Dec 9 last year due to his involvement in international organised crime activities and money laundering.

NST

