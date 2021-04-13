EVEN IN DAP, RACE IS USED BY THE CHAUVINIST CAMP INCLUDING THE LIKES OF RONNIE LIU TO GAIN CONTROL! ‘THE EFFECT MIGHT BE I WILL BE DEFEATED,’ ADMITS ANTHONY LOKE WHO IS TOUTED TO TAKE OVER FROM GUAN ENG – INDEED IF RONNIE IS SO CONCERNED ABOUT DAP’S ‘CHINESE-NESS’, WHY IS HE RUSHING TO EMBRACE ANWAR WHO HAS BEEN STRIKING SECRET DEALS WITH THE WORST OF THE WORST IN BULLY UMNO AKA ‘THE KLEPTOS’

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke does not rule out that there might be an effort to oust leaders who embraced the idea of DAP as a multiracial party in the upcoming party election.

Loke said the highlighting of the party’s diversity had caused internal debate among its members.

This came after central committee member Ronnie Liu was criticised by Damansara MP Tony Pua and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh for urging the party not to “dilute its Chineseness”.

The upcoming DAP election in June is expected to see Lim Guan Eng in his final term as secretary-general as the party’s constitution limits the tenure of the post holder to three terms. Lim has held the post since 2004.

Loke, 44, is widely seen as Lim’s successor.

“Liu does not represent the entire DAP in terms of policies and approaches taken by the party leadership. That’s why he was criticised.

“There has been an effort from DAP to make us more inclusive and more open so that the party is more accepted by the Malaysian community as a whole,” Loke said during a live streaming interview session organised by the National Professors Council.

He said DAP’s leadership worked hard towards making the party one that highlights its diversity.

“We must accept Chinese, Malays, Indians and other ethnicities. That’s why there was criticism.

“As party leaders, we dare to bear it even if there will be an effort to bring us down from the leadership in the party election. But this is the risk we will take.

“That’s why we must explain to the members that DAP is a multiracial party instead of a party that represents one particular ethnic. For me, this is an ongoing effort,” he said.

Loke admitted what Liu said represented the view of some in DAP and that there has been internal discourse or debate in the party which will transform the party.

“It’s up to the delegates if they will accept (our views),” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said Liu merely expressed his view. Thus what he said should not be seen as a disciplinary issue.

“I have yet to see this as a disciplinary issue. But we (DAP) haven’t discussed it. He merely expressed his view. Whether you agree or not, it is another story.

“But the way I see it, this is not a disciplinary issue, not yet,” he said. MKINI