EVEN IN DAP, RACE IS USED BY THE CHAUVINIST CAMP INCLUDING THE LIKES OF RONNIE LIU TO GAIN CONTROL! ‘THE EFFECT MIGHT BE I WILL BE DEFEATED,’ ADMITS ANTHONY LOKE WHO IS TOUTED TO TAKE OVER FROM GUAN ENG – INDEED IF RONNIE IS SO CONCERNED ABOUT DAP’S ‘CHINESE-NESS’, WHY IS HE RUSHING TO EMBRACE ANWAR WHO HAS BEEN STRIKING SECRET DEALS WITH THE WORST OF THE WORST IN BULLY UMNO AKA ‘THE KLEPTOS’

Politics | April 13, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Loke doesn’t discount effort to oust ‘multiracial’ DAP leaders in party polls

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke does not rule out that there might be an effort to oust leaders who embraced the idea of DAP as a multiracial party in the upcoming party election.

Loke said the highlighting of the party’s diversity had caused internal debate among its members.

This came after central committee member Ronnie Liu was criticised by Damansara MP Tony Pua and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh for urging the party not to “dilute its Chineseness”.

The upcoming DAP election in June is expected to see Lim Guan Eng in his final term as secretary-general as the party’s constitution limits the tenure of the post holder to three terms. Lim has held the post since 2004.

“Liu does not represent the entire DAP in terms of policies and approaches taken by the party leadership. That’s why he was criticised.

“There has been an effort from DAP to make us more inclusive and more open so that the party is more accepted by the Malaysian community as a whole,” Loke said during a live streaming interview session organised by the National Professors Council.

He said DAP’s leadership worked hard towards making the party one that highlights its diversity.

“We must accept Chinese, Malays, Indians and other ethnicities. That’s why there was criticism.

“As party leaders, we dare to bear it even if there will be an effort to bring us down from the leadership in the party election. But this is the risk we will take.

“That’s why we must explain to the members that DAP is a multiracial party instead of a party that represents one particular ethnic. For me, this is an ongoing effort,” he said.

Loke admitted what Liu said represented the view of some in DAP and that there has been internal discourse or debate in the party which will transform the party.

“It’s up to the delegates if they will accept (our views),” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said Liu merely expressed his view. Thus what he said should not be seen as a disciplinary issue.

“I have yet to see this as a disciplinary issue. But we (DAP) haven’t discussed it. He merely expressed his view. Whether you agree or not, it is another story.

“But the way I see it, this is not a disciplinary issue, not yet,” he said.  MKINI

Responsibility of DAP leadership to convince reps of party’s direction, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR — DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke has said that it is the responsibility of party leadership to convince its representatives of the party’s direction.

Commenting on Ronnie Liu’s “Chinese dilution” remarks yesterday, Loke stressed that it is then up to the representatives to accept the direction given.

He added that should a representative remain unconvinced, that person should be excluded from a leadership role as they can no longer represent the party.

“We, as the top leadership, must convince all our representatives of the path that we should take. It is up to them to accept it.

“The effect might be, I will be defeated, maybe I will not be included in the party leadership after the Congress. That’s the effect. So if I’m not included in the party leadership, I cannot speak on behalf of DAP, so I can’t continue pushing the party in that direction.

“So we will try to instill confidence in our representatives as to the best path for DAP,” the former transport minister said during a talk with The National Professors Council (MPN) earlier today.

Responding to a question from MPN moderator Muhammad Asri on Liu’s remarks, Loke said that the party’s direction must take the country’s diversity into account.

“The direction taken by DAP must take into context today’s Malaysia, and that is its diversity,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that infighting in DAP has grown worse ahead of its national congress and central executive committee election in June.

Among the more vocal leaders is Sungai Pelek assemblyman Liu, who reportedly said that the party should not belittle or degrade itself just to gain Malay support.

“DAP is a multi-racial party. The party need not dilute its Chineseness just because of the criticism from our political enemies.

“We have to safeguard the culture of the party, as well as the party’s constitutional spirit, pluralistic and democratic political struggle,” Liu was quoted as saying in a speech during the launch of DAP veteran Liew Ah Kim’s book in Klang yesterday.

“DAP is for all Malaysians. We need to cooperate with other Malay parties, but we shouldn’t degrade or portray ourselves as a non-Chinese party.

“You would not get Malay support by these approaches,” he was quoted as adding.  MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle