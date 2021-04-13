THE ‘543 FORMULA’ REVEALED – UMNO 50 SEATS, DAP 40 & PKR 30 – BUT WITH UMNO UNREPENTANT, THERES STILL NO CHANCE OF DAP & UMNO WORKING TOGETHER IN GE15

IT is highly unlikely for Umno and DAP to forge any partnership in the next general election, said Anthony Loke.

“DAP and Umno have been attacking each other for decades and it will be a very difficult process to work together. It’s a mind block,” Loke told National Professors’ Council fellow Dr Muhammad Asri Mohd Ali during a Facebook live interview today.

“There is still no chance of us working together in GE15,” said the DAP organising secretary.

He said it was also difficult to gauge whether DAP’s predominantly non-Malay supporters could accept voting for Barisan Nasional, which it toppled in 2018.

“There are many different responses but we will leave it to voters,” said the Seremban MP.

Loke was responding to Asri’s question on whether DAP, PKR and Umno could forge some kind of electoral pact following the 543 formula.

The 543 formula is based on the idea that Umno could win 50 seats with DAP and PKR taking 40 and 30 respectively, hence giving them 120 or majority of the 222 parliamentary seats.

But Loke said the political parties are aware that none can win the election alone.

“DAP alone cannot be a government. And in the same vein, neither can the other parties.

“Hence in Pakatan Harapan, Anwar Ibrahim has suggested getting support from other parties using the ‘big tent’ approach.

“So long as we can agree on principles of good governance, anti-corruption and fair distribution or distribution based on needs, we can work together.

“What we cannot do is to work with individuals who have corruption cases. That’s our red line,” said Loke.

There is speculation that Umno or BN may cooperate with PH parties following its move to cut ties with Bersatu at its general assembly last month. And following the move, PAS has also cut ties with Umno, which it forged the Muafakat Nasional pact with in 2019.

As such, with Bersatu and PAS aligning themselves in Perikatan Nasional, and PKR, DAP and Amanah in PH, BN or Umno is left looking for new political partners ahead of GE15.

The smaller parties such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Warisan Sabah, Pejuang and Muda have yet to make their positions clear on who they will partner in GE15.

