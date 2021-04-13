SHOCK JUMP IN NEW COVID-19 CASES TO 1,767 – MOSTLY IN SARAWAK WHERE THE STATE GOVT IS FIDGETING TO HOLD STATE POLLS – AND AS VACCINATIONS SLOW DOWN DUE TO FASTING MONTH – WITH ONE SCHOOL IN PETALING JAYA ORDERED TO CLOSE AFTER 6 PUPILS TEST POSITIVE

Covid-19: 1,767 new cases reported, record high of 607 in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 1,767 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (April 13) bringing the total number of infections in the country since the pandemic began to 363,940, says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sarawak topped the list with 607 new Covid-19 infections reported, the most reported in a single day in the state so far.

Selangor recorded 483 new cases while Sabah had 117.

There were no new infections in Perlis, while two Federal Territories reported single digit increases – Putrajaya with seven and Labuan with 3. ANN

No vaccinations at night during Ramadan, says Deputy Health Minister

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry will not conduct Covid-19 vaccinations at night during the month of Ramadan, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He was quoted in a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian as saying that vaccinations will be conducted until evening for those who registered through the MySejahtera application, so that Muslims may perform their prayers at night.

“I’m of the opinion that if vaccination is done at night, they would not come because they want to perform the terawih prayers.

“For those staying in the interiors such as the Orang Asli, we will send medical officers through our outreach programme to provide the CanSino vaccine, which only takes one jab,” he told the media after a Malaysia Prihatin event at the Bagan Serai Community hall on Tuesday (April 13).

When asked about Covid-19 concerns at Ramadan bazaars, Dr Noor Azmi, who is also Bagan Serai MP, urged the public to always abide by standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry.

Dr Noor Azmi also presented a mock cheque for RM38,000, representing funds to be distributed to 38 mosques in the parliamentary constituency in conjunction with Ramadan. ANN

Covid-19: SJK(C) Puay Chai 2 ordered to close, pupils to study at home until further notice

PETALING JAYA: SJK(C) Puay Chai 2 here has been ordered to close by the district education office beginning Tuesday (April 13) afternoon.

The closure begins Tuesday for the afternoon session and Wednesday (April 14) for the morning session, the school said in a letter dated April 13.

It added that all the pupils in the school, located in Bandar Utama, will be learning from home until further notice.

This comes after six pupils tested positive for Covid-19 with 11 teachers currently being placed under quarantine.

Up to five classes were reportedly closed earlier but the others continued with face-to-face lessons despite the first case being detected last week.

ANN

