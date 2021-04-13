DAP leaders blast Liu for ‘toxic, Chinese chauvinist remarks

DAP heavyweights Tony Pua and Hannah Yeoh have lambasted the party’s central committee member Ronnie Liu for a speech in which he said the party should not belittle or degrade itself just to gain Malay support.

Liu, who is Sungai Pelek assemblyperson, said DAP, while multiracial in nature, should not “dilute its Chinese-ness” just to gain Malay support.

In a no holds barred response, Damansara MP Pua said that Liu is the ‘Chinese chauvinist the party doesn’t need’.

“For decades, the DAP has been labelled, both with justification and often unfairly, that we are a Chinese chauvinist party.

“This is a direct result of the party focusing its efforts to ensure that the rights of the minority are not trampled by Barisan Nasional’s rule by a brute majority.

“The minority, in this case, was made up overwhelmingly by the Chinese, while the Indians made the bulk of the balance.

“The unfortunate outcome of this fight is the ease at which the party was tainted as a Chinese chauvinist party, because of the frequency at which Chinese-related issues were raised,” Pua said in a statement this morning.

He said that since 2005, the party under Lim Guan Eng’s leadership has made a concerted effort to debunk that label and image.

“Despite claims to the contrary by DAP’s political opponents, the party has made great strides in becoming a more inclusive party that is more representative of all Malaysians.

Pua expressed the view that Liu’s statement was counterproductive to DAP’s philosophy, taking exception to Liu’s call for the party to stick to its overt ‘Chineseness’ while continuing to call itself a “multi-racial party… for all Malaysians”.

“His (Liu’s) election strategy was equally simple: “…we need to cooperate with other Malay parties, but we shouldn’t degrade or portray ourselves as a non-Chinese party.” This, purportedly is because, according to Liu, “You would not get Malay support by these approaches.”

Pua added: “In simpler terms, Liu is arguing that the DAP sticks to the formula as being the alternative to MCA. Frankly speaking, that is perhaps the biggest insult one can throw at the DAP today. MCA has ‘Chineseness’ themselves into oblivion today.

“They are completely at the mercy of the whims and fancies of the big-brothers, Umno, Bersatu and PAS, which provide MCA with political life-support.”

Tony Pua

He said Liu wanted the party to reverse the progress we have made over more than a decade to protect our ‘Chineseness’.

“That is as chauvinist as one can get and the DAP can certainly do without such chauvinists in the party.

“I am glad and relieved that Liu is an exception and the party leadership does not support such chauvinistic principles. Such a position will not only set us back many decades but will sound a death knell for the party going forward,” Pua said.

‘Younger Malay leaders coming through‘

Pua said that the party now had many Malay elected leaders at all levels, and in nearly all states.

“We even have our first Murut Member of Parliament (MP) in Sabah and Bidayuh MP in Sarawak,” he added.

DAP is currently preparing itself for its national congress and central executive committee (CEC) election in June. While the party has made efforts to reach out to the other races, Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji is the only one of its 42 MPs who is a Malay.

“We have many more young and progressive Malay leaders who have joined us at the branch and grassroots levels.

“They have joined the party in recent years as they see DAP as a party that has fought for the rights of all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion,” Pua said.

Young Syefura Othman

Among these younger leaders include Penang Exco for Infrastructure and Transport Zairil Khir Johari and state assemblypersons Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh, Johor), Young Syefura Othman (Ketari, Pahang), Jamaliah Jamaluddin (Bandar Utama, Selangor), Edry Faizal (Dusun Tua, Selangor) and Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Seri Delima, Penang).

Pua said that they were inclined to join a party that had strong, competent and capable leaders who are able to communicate and implement coherent socio-economic policies, instead of just spewing endless political rhetoric.

“Most importantly, they have found the new generation of top DAP leaders sensitive and cognizant of the fears, apprehensions and insecurities of the Malay community.

“The transformation of the party isn’t complete and there’s a long road ahead to make DAP the party of choice for all Malaysians, and not just for the oppressed minority,” he added.

He claimed that DAP’s progress had provoked fear in many Malay-based parties such as Umno and Bersatu, which have countered by amplifying their political attacks and rhetoric against the DAP in order to stifle the party’s progress.

He said it was crucial for party leaders to propagate their principles to the Malay population, in order to enhance understanding of its struggle and debunk the ‘malicious rhetoric’ spewed by its political foes.

“The challenges DAP faces are not just external. We also face stiff obstacles internally from loyal, old party stalwarts who, unfortunately, are unable to see the bigger picture and are much more comfortable politicking within the decades-old racial framework constructed by BN.

“Perhaps, understandably, they felt threatened and fear being transformed into irrelevance politically,” Pua added.

‘Ronnie Liu doesn’t represent me’

Segambut MP Yeoh took to Facebook to declare that Liu does not represent her views as a DAP member.

“Ronnie Liu does not represent me. The DAP that Ronnie desires is not the DAP that I joined.

“I disagree with his speech. What party culture? What does he mean by ‘diluting our Chinese-ness?’,” she stressed.

“Isn’t this a toxic and narrow-minded view?,” added Yeoh, who quoted excerpts from Liu’s reported speech, describing it as an oxymoron.

Hannah Yeoh

Like Pua, she hit out at Liu’s statement that while the DAP is for all Malaysians and it needs to cooperate with other Malay parties, the party shouldn’t degrade or portray itself as a non-Chinese party.

Yeoh, who made her political debut with DAP after winning the Subang Jaya state seat in 2008, said she might have less experience than Liu but it was enough to prove him wrong.

She also decried Liu’s constant attacks against former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, throughout Pakatan Harapan’s 22-months in Putrajaya, saying that such rhetoric added more burden to an already challenging task.

While praising Harapan’s resolutions to nominate PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister candidate and to be open to cooperation with any group, Liu yesterday once again said the coalition should not work with the Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) of Mahathir.

“For Ronnie, Tun M can do no right. For Ronnie, (PKR president) Anwar (Ibrahim) can do no wrong.

“For me, I have stopped listening to Ronnie a long time ago. But this time I cannot stay silent,” she said.

“He has done a great disservice to many of us DAP leaders out there who are working hard to fight off prejudices and stigmas against the DAP,” Yeoh added. MKINI

Dr M failed to consult before making key appointments, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Instilling confidence among the Malays will involve a fair distribution of key positions in government and in the Cabinet after taking power, said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Alluding to the failure of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to do this, he blamed then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for not holding proper consultation before making these appointments.

“The key appointments were made by Mahathir at a time when I was still in prison,” he said during a forum organised by the National Council of Professors today.

In this context, the Port Dickson MP said it was important to convince the Malay majority that they will not be abandoned.

“This means, hopefully, after we (PH) assume power, we can rediscuss and create a situation where their interests are taken care of, bringing confidence to all people in the country.

“And also the non-Malays. This is not a zero-sum game where we help the Malays but sideline the Chinese, or we help the Chinese but let the Malays be poor … there must be a fairer and equal approach.”

He was responding to a question from the moderator if he planned to address the concerns of the Malays after many DAP leaders were appointed to key positions in Mahathir’s administration.

He said as far as his experience with DAP was concerned, it was different from what the Malays perceived it to be, adding that the party was always ready to negotiate and face the reality of a situation.

On PH’s failure to implement institutional reforms, as pledged in its manifesto, Anwar said Mahathir could not fully appreciate the need to revamp the institutions as he was the one who had damaged them in the first place.

“Among them is the freedom of the judiciary and media. He gave back some freedom but damaged it first,” he said.

“However, the blame is not solely on Mahathir alone although he was the one who steered the ship. Clearly, he is responsible in many ways for how things are now.

“But it also boils down to the people who betrayed his trust. We should not forget that,” he said.

To another question, Anwar rejected the view that his plan to accept party-hoppers is akin to forming a back-door government.

He said this did not arise as he was merely trying to regain the mandate the people had given to PH in the last general election.

“And what was the election pledge? It was for Mahathir to be PM temporarily and Anwar to come in later. So here, it is a case of getting back the mandate.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

