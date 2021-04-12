‘SUICIDE BOMBERS’ ANWAR & ZAHID WILL END UP ‘KILLING’ THEIR OWN PARTIES & COALITIONS: AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR THE LIABILITY STOPPING HIS OWN PKR PARTY & PAKATAN COALITION FROM VICTORY IN GE15, SO TOO IS HIS ‘AUDIO CRONY’ ZAHID NOW A MILLSTONE TO UMNO & BN

Anwar Ibrahim is damaged goods. Zahid Hamidi is now also damaged goods as well. Anwar is a liability to PKR and Pakatan Harapan as is Zahid to Umno and Barisan Nasional. The reason Pakatan Harapan won the general election in May 2018 was because Umno-BN had an albatross around their neck. And this will be the same reason why Perikatan Nasional is going to win GE15 — because Umno-Pakatan Harapan have two albatrosses around their necks.

Anwar Ibrahim has been conning Malaysians far too many times that whatever he says can no longer be believed. In short, Anwar is damaged goods and only the brainless would still believe him.

How many of the 1,000 or so founding members of PKR are still around? That alone is one yardstick on how much Anwar has lost the trust of those who once upon a time swore allegiance to him.

When PKR (then called PKN or Parti Keadilan Nasional) was launched on 4th April 1999 at the Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre, there were 1,000 Anwarists from all over Malaysia. Today, hardly a handful of those founding members are still around. Almost all have abandoned Anwar in disgust.

Anwar talked about reforms or Reformasi and he told Malaysians we need to fight for change. But then, while we all took to the streets from 1998 to 2008 to fight against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — and later against Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi — and against the Umno-Barisan Nasional government — and got teargassed, beaten up and arrested — Anwar was secretly trying to get back into Umno.

Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have seriously damaged Umno and Pakatan Harapan

Yes, he made us take to the streets to fight against the government while he was trying to get back into the government through the backdoor. This secret was not revealed until September 2004 (six years after Anwar was sacked from Umno and arrested in September 1998) — revealed by no other than Malaysia Today (which then was only two weeks old).

Yes, in September 2004, Malaysia Today revealed that Anwar and Khairy Jamaluddin were meeting secretly to plan Anwar’s return to Umno and that it was Ezam Mohd Nor who smuggled Khairy into Anwar’s bedroom through the kitchen door.

On Thursday, 2nd September 2004, Anwar was released from jail. At midnight, on Friday, 3rd September 2004, Ezam met Khairy at the corner of Anwar’s house and smuggled him into Anwar’s room by entering the kitchen door at the back of the house.

Ten minutes past midnight of that same day, Malaysia Today revealed this secret while Khairy and Ezam were still in Anwar’s bedroom discussing the plan for how Anwar would return to Umno.

The next morning, the whole issue exploded, and Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi had to issue an official statement explaining why Khairy had gone to meet Anwar. And Abdullah’s explanation was that Khairy had gone to meet Anwar to hand over his international passport.

Abdullah Badawi signed his own death warrant when he tried to bring Anwar back into Umno in September 2004

The next day, The Star published a photograph of Azmin Ali pushing Anwar in a wheelchair while entering the Immigration Department office to collect his international passport.

So, on Friday, Khairy delivered Anwar’s international passport to his house while, on Saturday, Anwar went to the Immigration office to collect his international passport (and the photograph was published by The Star).

So clearly Abdullah lied and the reason Khairy went to meet Anwar was for something else (unless Anwar was issued TWO international passports).

A few days later, in that same September 2004, they announced that the Umno Supreme Council had rejected Abdullah’s proposal to allow Anwar back into the party.

So, there you have it. All this while, Anwar’s plan was to get back into Umno because that was the only way he could become prime minister. And, all this while, he asked us to take to the streets to fight against the government because the government is corrupt, evil and does not respect democracy, civil liberties, and human rights.

Ezam Mohd Nor arranged the meeting between Anwar and Khairy but it was exposed a few minutes later

For six years Anwar had taken us for a ride, and we had swallowed his lies hook, line, and sinker. After that September 2004 episode, I decided to abandon Anwar and his fake Reformasi fight for change and instead build up Malaysia Today as an independent blog.

Of course, the PKR and DAP people condemned me and called me a traitor. Even some PAS people — who later left the party and formed Amanah — condemned me (mainly because they were Anwarists — and still are).

Time and time again Anwar has been proven to be a fraud but the Anwarists are too blind and too brainless to realise this. I suppose this is the reason why many Malaysians fall victim to the Macau scam — because Malaysians are naïve and can be easily fooled.

In February 2020, it was Anwar who brought down the 22-month-old Pakatan Harapan government. True, it was Mahathir’s resignation that brought down the government. But it was Anwar who forced Mahathir to resign.

Anwar then tried to cover his blunder by blaming Muhyiddin Yassin for the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and by calling him a backdoor prime minister. Anwar kept saying he has the numbers (135 MPs with him) while Muhyiddin does not have the majority in parliament.

Anwar met the Agong in October 2020 to personally deliver Umno’s letter signed by Najib and Zahid

In October 2020, Anwar had an audience with Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong to deliver a letter signed by Najib Tun Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Umno’s letterhead supporting him for prime minister.

According to the Agong, Anwar said he has the support of the Umno MPs to give him a majority of 135 MPs. However, according to the Agong, Anwar just claimed he has the majority but was unable to show the list of names of those Umno MPs who support him.

Anwar tried to con the Agong but failed. The Agong wanted proof but Anwar was not able to prove it.

And now we have that leaked conversation between Anwar and Zahid Hamidi. At first Anwar denied it, as did Zahid. But now he realises that everyone believes the recording to be true and Anwar’s denial to be false.

So now Anwar no longer denies it and instead justifies the conversation by saying even if it is true, so what? What’s wrong with what he and Zahid discussed?

Anwar says, even if he did speak to Zahid, so what?

Nothing wrong. Anwar has been making backdoor deals for decades so tak hairanlah that he is also making a backdoor deal with Zahid. After all, everyone knows that Zahid is Anwar’s proxy in Umno. So, what is there to be hairan about?

Anwar Ibrahim is damaged goods. Zahid Hamidi is now also damaged goods as well. Anwar is a liability to PKR and Pakatan Harapan as is Zahid to Umno and Barisan Nasional. The reason Pakatan Harapan won the general election in May 2018 was because Umno-BN had an albatross around their neck. And this will be the same reason why Perikatan Nasional is going to win GE15 — because Umno-Pakatan Harapan have two albatrosses around their necks.

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

MALAYSIA TODAY

.