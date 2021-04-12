BOMBSHELL – MALAYSIA RUNNING OUT OF MONEY? IN DOUBLE WHAMMY, INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME AS GOOD AS ADMITS HOW TOTALLY USELESS THEY ARE – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI WARNS 4TH WAVE OF COVID-19 A ‘REAL POSSIBILITY’ DESPITE EMERGENCY RULE – WHILE MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF WARNS GOVT ‘DOESN’T HAVE MUCH MONEY LEFT’ AFTER COVID-19

The defence minister who is also in charge of Covid-19 cluster matters said the information was derived from the Health Ministry’s risk assessment over the past 14 days in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Overall, the ministry has confirmed that Covid-19 cases in most states are presently not stable, with its R0 increasing past one,” he said in a news broadcast.

“Presently, only Kelantan and Sarawak show an increasing trend of infections,” he said.

He added that Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Labuan have shown fluctuations in infection rates over the past two weeks; on some days, the number of cases go up, and on other days, the cases drop.

Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Terengganu and Sabah have shown a decline in their infection rates, he said.

However, he said there were still many red zones in states that showed an overall decline of infections. Like Selangor.

“KL still has many red and orange zones. Johor has reduced cases with fewer red zones and more green zones. Penang has a high rate of incidents and many red zones. Kelantan is increasing in incidents and trends with additional red zones, and Sarawak is increasing in the number of incident rates and additional red zones,” he said.

Listing the other states one by one, Ismail said Kedah has a low rate of cases and that its red and orange zones were decreasing, except for Kuala Muda, which is still under CMCO.

Melaka has fewer cases and more yellow zones.

Pahang remains unstable with its yellow and green zones decreasing.

Terengganu is stable with the number of green zones increasing.

Sabah is seeing a growth in the number of red zones while its green zones are decreasing.

Labuan remains unstable with two orange zones and no yellow zones.

Putrajaya has no red zones.

But the only state that is entirely green is Perlis.

PM claims govt doesn’t have much money left after Covid-19