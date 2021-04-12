BOMBSHELL – MALAYSIA RUNNING OUT OF MONEY? IN DOUBLE WHAMMY, INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME AS GOOD AS ADMITS HOW TOTALLY USELESS THEY ARE – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI WARNS 4TH WAVE OF COVID-19 A ‘REAL POSSIBILITY’ DESPITE EMERGENCY RULE – WHILE MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF WARNS GOVT ‘DOESN’T HAVE MUCH MONEY LEFT’ AFTER COVID-19
Covid-19 fourth wave in Malaysia a real possibility, warns Ismail Sabri, citing Health Ministry data
The defence minister who is also in charge of Covid-19 cluster matters said the information was derived from the Health Ministry’s risk assessment over the past 14 days in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO).
“Overall, the ministry has confirmed that Covid-19 cases in most states are presently not stable, with its R0 increasing past one,” he said in a news broadcast.
He added that Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Labuan have shown fluctuations in infection rates over the past two weeks; on some days, the number of cases go up, and on other days, the cases drop.
Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Terengganu and Sabah have shown a decline in their infection rates, he said.
However, he said there were still many red zones in states that showed an overall decline of infections. Like Selangor.
“KL still has many red and orange zones. Johor has reduced cases with fewer red zones and more green zones. Penang has a high rate of incidents and many red zones. Kelantan is increasing in incidents and trends with additional red zones, and Sarawak is increasing in the number of incident rates and additional red zones,” he said.
Listing the other states one by one, Ismail said Kedah has a low rate of cases and that its red and orange zones were decreasing, except for Kuala Muda, which is still under CMCO.
Melaka has fewer cases and more yellow zones.
Pahang remains unstable with its yellow and green zones decreasing.
Terengganu is stable with the number of green zones increasing.
Sabah is seeing a growth in the number of red zones while its green zones are decreasing.
Labuan remains unstable with two orange zones and no yellow zones.
Putrajaya has no red zones.
But the only state that is entirely green is Perlis.
PM claims govt doesn’t have much money left after Covid-19
News portal Malaysiakini reported the prime minister making the disclosure even as he announced a RM4 million allocation for the Sikh community in Petaling Jaya, Selangor this afternoon.
“So much money has been spent last year and this year. Why? For Covid-19. This included various stimulus packages totalling RM340 billion and RM322 billion allocation for the national budget. I went to school, but I am not good at calculation… how much it adds up… it’s more than RM600 billion — that’s a big sum of money.
“What I am trying to say here is, we don’t have much money left. We don’t have as much [money] as before, because the most important thing for us is to ensure our livelihood; we should be able to manage ourselves better,” Muhyiddin was quoted as saying during the pre-Vaisakhi celebration.
Despite the country’s financial situation, Muhyiddin said the government was allocating RM3 million for all 120 gurdwaras in the country, a slight increase from RM2.18 million in 2020.
The prime minister also announced another RM1 million allocation for the Malaysian Gurdwara Council to build its proposed Sikh centre.
Muhyiddin said he hoped Malaysians can learn about all the different multiracial and multi-religious festivals celebrated in the country.
“I want to stress that the Perikatan Nasional policy is strongly founded on the principle of respect, inclusivity and justice,” he said.
“Thus, it is important for us to get to know one another and understand one another’s cultural and historical uniqueness,” he said.
The prime minister added that any attitude and behaviour that could cause discomfort and suspicion among the people should be set aside.
On March 22, Muhyiddin announced a new economic stimulus package dubbed the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) worth RM20 billion.
It is understood that the RM20 billion Pemerkasa assistance package includes an additional RM11 billion fiscal injection from the government with five main thrusts and 20 strategic initiatives including Prihatin worth RM250 billion, Prihatin SMEs (RM10 billion), Penjana (RM35 billion), Kita Prihatin (RM10 billion) and Permai (RM15 billion).
MALAY MAIL
.