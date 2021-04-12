NO LOCKDOWN RESPITE – CMCO EXTENDED IN KL, 5 STATES – AS NOOR HISHAM WARNS OF UPTREND IN ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES

THE conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak will be extended until April 28, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was due to the spike in cases and on advice from the Ministry of Health.

The five states and Kuala Lumpur have been placed under the CMCO since March 5, which has been extended every two weeks due to the high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Another eight states – Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Malacca, Perlis, Sabah, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan – as well as the Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya are under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Ismail Sabri said interstate travel is still not allowed except for tourism activities for RMCO states through the concept of green travel bubble using companies and tourism agents registered with the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry.

The country reported 1,317 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 362,173. During the same period, 1,052 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Four people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,333.

Sarawak had the highest number of new infections in the country with 351 cases, followed by Selangor (303) and Kuala Lumpur (116).