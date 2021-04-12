Race relations a time-bomb created by corruption, says media boss

SHAH ALAM: Corruption is the main reason that the relationship between races has eroded over the last six decades, argues Karangkraf Media Group chairman Hussamuddin Yaacub.

The leader of an anti-corruption grassroots movement known as Rasuah Busters, Hussamuddin said some politicians use the race card to stay in power – thus cementing their stability but jeopardising the country’s multiracial population.

“Race relations is a time-bomb which is going to explode soon. The cause? Corruption,” said Hussamuddin during a press conference here today.

“Politicians want to gain advantage by playing up issues of race to stay in power. When they are in power, they can gain access to the wealth of the country.”

Calling on Malaysians to reject such divisive leaders at the polls, Hussamuddin said he was confident the country could eradicate systemic corruption in the next 15 years if there was a strong emphasis on morals and values.

However, Hussamuddin said he was sad to see how the country is “rotting” and “going south” due to animosity between races, going on to reminisce about his days as a youth when he grew up in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

“I’m 66 and I can see how the country is moving backwards. I grew up in a community with 80% Chinese, 15% Indians and 5% Malay – and we all lived in harmony,” he said.

“For over 60 years, politicians have divided us, and we have let them. We always blame politicians, but who put them in power?.”

Hussamuddin was speaking at a press conference to announce Rasuah Busters’ partnership with various authorities, NGOs and corporations under a banner known as the Coalition of the Willing.

Among those in the coalition, which currently has over 80 members, are the National Patriots Association (Patriot), the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim), Chinese educationist group Dong Zong and various youth, religious and community organisaitons from across the country.

Hussamuddin explained that since Rasuah Busters was formed two months ago, he has received numerous statements and pledges from NGOs who share the same aspirations and were looking to collaborate.

Rasuah Busters, whose other founders include former PPBM leader Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff and businessman Anas Zubedy, aims to stamp out all forms of corruption in the country, including extortion, cronyism, nepotism and embezzlement.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.