RAZOR-SHARP HAMZAH CATCHES DUMB-DUMBS ANWAR & ZAHID – IF YOU SAY CONVERSATION NEVER TOOK PLACE, HOW CAN THERE BE ‘PHONE TAPPING’

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of phone tapping in the leaked audio clip of two voices similar to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should not arise when both leaders deny having such a conversation, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“How can there be (phone) tapping when they claim that the leaked audio clip is not genuine? But if it is, the question is why the conversation was tapped.

“I don’t understand, but if the two leaders feel that they have been wronged, they should lodge a police report, ” he told reporters on Monday (April 12).

Hamzah was asked if the act of tapping the purported telephone conversation between the Umno president and PKR president is a violation of the law.

On April 7, an audio clip of a conversation between two voices sounding like Ahmad Zahid and Anwar went viral.

The voices are heard congratulating and thanking each other for putting up a good performance during the Umno general assembly and discussed the possible resignation of Umno ministers as well as the exit of Umno from the Perikatan Nasional government.

Ahmad Zahid has denied having such a phone conversation with Anwar.

Anwar has also denied being the other person in the clip.

