DAY BY DAY MUHYIDDIN REGIME GETS MORE AUTOCRATIC, MORE UNSAVOURY: ‘I DID NOT INTERFERE’, CLAIMS RIGHT-HAND MAN HAMZAH – THEN IN NEXT BREATH HIDES BEHIND POLICE COMMISSION WHICH HE CHAIRS – INSISTS POLICE COMMISSION HAS HIGHER AUTHORITY THAN IGP – EVEN AS PUBLIC OUTCRY OVER MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S INTERFERENCE IN POLICE TRANSFERS ESCALATES

- Home minister must not interfere in IGP transferring senior police officers
- Pasir Gudang MP said Home minister no power to “postpone” IGP decision
- Home minister (no) powers beyond law – to interfere jurisdiction of IGP
- control and command of Police under IGP’s jurisdiction
IGP confirmed order issued by Minister to postpone transfers of senior police
IGP will meet with minister to explain why changes must be made
IGP has power to regulate Police – his directive “for the benefit of all”
MP called on Minister to withdraw his order to postpone transfers
- IGP must be given space to eradicate crime
- make PDRM professional, efficient, trusted
- integrity of Police important given “cartel” of crooked cops within police
- M’sia transit hub for international drug cartel
OSTB : This is very strange behaviour for a Minister of Home Affairs to interfere directly in the day-to-day running of the Police force and issue an order CANCELLING the IGP’s authority to make internal administrative decisions.
Transferring, assignment and re-assignment of manpower inside the Police force has to be the responsibility of the IGP. Just like it should be the responsibility of the DG of Health to transfer, assign and re-assign doctors and nurses in the government hospitals. The Minister (who is a political appointee) should not interfere in the matters which should be handled by the Civil Servants.
And in this case, the IGP has been on a crusade to clean up the Police force. The IGP has spoken at length about cartels inside the Police and crooked Police officers. Numerous Police officers (including senior cops) have been arrested by the MACC under corruption charges. Clearly the Police suffer a serious problem of corruption.
And may I advise the YAB Prime Minister that this matter of cartels and the influence of organised crime inside the Police force (as alleged by the IGP) has now been widely publicised. The people, especially the voting public is aware that this is a serious matter which the voters can hold against the Perikatan Nasional Government.
For a short while the brave actions by the IGP shined a bright light on the Perikatan Nasional government. It showed that the new PN government is serious about wiping out corruption in the Police force.
Unfortunately this latest action by the Minister of Home Affairs to interfere directly not only in the running of the Police force but obviously in a transfer exercise which may have been triggered by “misbehaviour” does not project a good picture of the Government to the voters.
It can be the YAB Prime Minister and the PN Government which may end up earning the wrath of the voters over the Minister’s interference.
Unless of course the Minister of Home Affairs has really solid reasons for cancelling the IGP’s orders. In which case the Minister of Home Affairs should explain clearly to the public the reason for his interference in Police affairs.
This is a bungle. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
