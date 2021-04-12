DAY BY DAY MUHYIDDIN REGIME GETS MORE AUTOCRATIC, MORE UNSAVOURY: ‘I DID NOT INTERFERE’, CLAIMS RIGHT-HAND MAN HAMZAH – THEN IN NEXT BREATH HIDES BEHIND POLICE COMMISSION WHICH HE CHAIRS – INSISTS POLICE COMMISSION HAS HIGHER AUTHORITY THAN IGP – EVEN AS PUBLIC OUTCRY OVER MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S INTERFERENCE IN POLICE TRANSFERS ESCALATES

HOME Minister Hamzah Zainudin today refuted allegations that he interfered in the recent transfer process of senior police officers as directed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador.

Hamzah said the decision on the transfers was made by the police commission, of which he is the chairman, adding that there is confusion over his role in the matter.

“I apologise if people are saying this (I interfered). I am the police commission chairman and any decision is by the commission,” Hamzah told reporters after chairing a round-table discussion on the “Allah” issue among Muslim clerics.

“Yes, I am the minister, but I am the commission chairman, and any decision is by the majority. I agree with the majority.”

Hamzah said the position of the police commission chief was higher than any individual, although the IGP and commission chairman received their appointment letters form the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The commission chairman and IGP receive their appointment letters from the King, but the commission chairman’s position is higher as he makes decision at a council while the IGP’s decisions are those of an individual,” he said.

Apart from Hamzah, there are nine members on the commission, which also includes Abdul Hamid.

Hamzah made the comments following reports last week that he had interfered in the IGP’s decision to transfer senior police officers.

Following this, Abdul Hamid said he will be meeting the home minister to explain the transfer order.

He said his action in issuing the order was based on the law that states that the command and control of the police force is under the purview of the IGP.

“I issued the transfer order involving senior police officers for the benefit of all and it is not an extraordinary occurrence,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Selangor Police’s Amanita Taman Angkat event in Bandar Puteri last Saturday.

“However, while I am on leave, there was an order for the transfers to be delayed.”

Hamzah, however, refused to comment if he would meet the IGP or if a meeting date has been set. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT